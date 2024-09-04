White Oak Landscape Enhances Georgia Properties with Expert Landscape Lighting Solutions

White Oak Landscape, a premier provider of landscape design and maintenance services in Georgia, has launched a new landscape lighting solutions for both residential and commercial properties. White Oak Landscape aims to transform outdoor spaces into well-lit areas to be enjoyed day and night.

White Oak Landscape, a leading provider of landscape design and maintenance services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new landscape lighting solutions for homeowners and businesses throughout Georgia. This new offering aims to enhance the beauty, safety, and functionality of outdoor spaces with professionally designed and installed lighting systems.

Many property owners face challenges with dark and unsafe yards, lack of nighttime curb appeal, and high energy costs. White Oak Landscape addresses these issues by providing customized lighting designs that highlight the best features of any landscape, from decks and patios to facades and paths. Their expert team ensures that each property receives optimal brightness and style, creating a stunning ambiance after dark.

“Our goal is to create outdoor inviting areas that can be enjoyed day and night,” said Rocky DeVotie, Owner of White Oak Landscape. “By adding landscape lighting to walkways and gardens it highlights the natural beauty of the landscape. We’re also about making your outdoor space not just beautiful but also functional and safe.”



White Oak Landscape’s new services include eco-friendly solar lights that offer sustainable illumination, reducing energy costs while providing reliable lighting. The company’s professional installation team ensures a seamless process, placing walkway lighting fixtures perfectly for long-lasting results.

“We understand the importance of energy efficiency and hassle-free installation,” Rocky added. “Our eco-friendly solar lights are not only cost-effective but also contribute to a sustainable environment. Plus, our skilled technicians handle all aspects of the installation, ensuring a smooth and efficient setup.”

The company’s landscape lighting solutions are designed to address common pain points, such as dark and unsafe yards, lack of curb appeal at night, energy inefficiency, and complex installation processes. By offering smart lighting controls, White Oak Landscape gives clients the ability to manage their lighting systems easily, enhancing both convenience and security.

White Oak Landscape’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in their choice of durable, high-quality lighting fixtures and their dedication to delivering exceptional results. With a focus on personalized service, these landscapers ensure that each lighting plan is tailored to suit the unique characteristics of the property.

For more information about White Oak Landscape’s landscape lighting solutions or to schedule a free consultation, visit their website or contact their team directly. With their expert landscape lighting services, White Oak Landscape is set to illuminate Georgia properties, enhancing their beauty and safety for years to come.

About the company: Founded in 1977, White Oak Landscaping has evolved from a modest start in Marietta to a leading name in Atlanta's landscaping sector with a nearly 7-acre facility. The company offers a broad range of landscaping services, from design to installation, and has achieved recognition with accolades like ARCSA Accreditation and prominent features in Atlanta Home Improvement Magazine. White Oak Landscape offers both design and maintenance services, irrigation, landscape lighting, stone work, water features, and outdoor living spaces. Committed to both eco-friendly solutions and cutting-edge techniques, White Oak Landscaping is dedicated to elevating Atlanta's landscapes.

