White Rose Family Dental LLC Now Open in East York, PA

A new, family-owned general dental practice recently opened in the East York area with plans to offer patients affordable care and on-call emergency dental services.

White Rose Family Dental LLC will provide a wide range of dental services, including emergency dentistry and child-friendly pediatric dental care. The office is thoughtfully built to accommodate patients of all ages, so everyone will feel like they belong here. The intentional, calming design of the office helps to calm even the most anxious patients before entering the dental suite. The practice also uses state-of-the-art equipment to provide patients with the highest possible level of care.



White Rose Family Dental LLC will be led by Dr. Kaushal Kapadia, who graduated from the prestigious University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, and has practiced dentistry for more than twelve years in the Lancaster/York area. Dr. Kaushal Kapadia chose East York to open his practice stating, "Our family is deeply connected to the Lancaster/York area, and it is important to us that we contribute to the community and help people. We offer treatments you can trust at prices you can afford".



Dr. Kaushal Kapadia is in network with a wide variety of PPO dental insurance plans, including several Medicare plans. Currently, he is accepting new patients.

Visit him at 35 Cinema Drive, York, PA 17402. The practice is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 9 am – 6 pm; Wednesday, 11 am – 7 pm; and Friday, 9 am – 3 pm. They take emergency dental calls on Saturday and Sunday as well.

About Us: Address: 35 Cinema Drive, York, PA 17402 Website: www.whiterosefamilydental.com Phone: 717-822-0272

