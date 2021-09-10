Whiz Gambit now available across EMEA

SoftBank Robotics's cleaning robot Whiz and Avalon SteriTech's Gambit disinfection unit produce a cobot that can clean and sterilize commercial space

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world navigating the new normal, effective cleaning and disinfection practices have never been more important. In response to the growing demand, Whiz Gambit, the 2-in-1 AI-powered cleaning and disinfection robotic solution, jointly launched by SoftBank Robotics Group ("SBRG") and Avalon SteriTech ("Avalon"), is now available across EMEA region following its launch in Asia Pacific in March.



Whiz by SoftBank Robotics is the #1 best-selling collaborative robot (cobot) globally meeting the growing cleaning demands of the pandemic. Whiz is a simple to use and reliable self-driving vacuum designed to work alongside commercial cleaning teams, taking over repetitive, heavy-duty vacuuming of large areas of flooring. This frees up workers to focus on high value tasks which make a real difference to service delivery and client satisfaction.

Gambit, a bio-decontamination spray system developed by Avalon SteriTech, has been designed specifically to bolt on to Whiz and leverage Whiz's autonomous operation to disinfect commercial space. An Asia Consumer Confidence Index[1] found that employees and consumers are highly concerned about their well-being and protecting themselves and families against invisible bacteria and hidden germs. As such, the introduction of Gambit enables consistent and strong disinfection performance that helps alleviate anxieties of the general public, guests and employees by complementing cleaning and disinfection protocols in commercial spaces.

This combination of technologies offers an unprecedented, comprehensive and innovative cleaning solution. Certified by SGS (a leading testing, inspection and certification company) Whiz Gambit ensures that the efficiency and efficacy of cleaning and disinfection can be maximised, with 2-in-1 disinfection and vacuum cleaning technology.

Whiz and Gambit are available through key distributors throughout EMEA.

Stefano Bensi, General Manager at SoftBank Robotics EMEA, said: "We're seeing a real surge in demand for Whiz amongst FM providers and cleaning contractors across the whole region as people return to their workspaces. Clients are facing huge pressure to deliver improved cleaning performance, comfort and consistency and Whiz has a big part to play in this. For those clients wishing to take this focus on hygiene even further, there is now a cobotic solution for decontaminant spraying."

Lewis Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Avalon SteriTech said: "While the risks COVID-19 poses continue to evolve, returning to the commercial space can be protected by strong and scientific cleaning and disinfection practices. After the successful launch of Whiz Gambit in APAC, we are proud to expand our footprint in international markets alongside SoftBank Robotics, who share our mission to safeguard people's health through smart cleaning and bio-decontamination. Preventing the spread of virus, Whiz Gambit will help businesses to thrive through current challenges, setting the stage for successful comebacks."



[1] The survey was conducted by Avalon through Ipsos' survey of 2,100 respondents across Hong Kong and Singapore.

About SoftBank Robotics EMEA

SoftBank Robotics EMEA delivers innovative automation and cobotic solutions to a range of industries in the EMEA region. Our cobots (collaborative robots) are designed to support and empower people in their work, removing the strain of repetitive and time-consuming tasks and enabling staff to focus on higher value activities which makes a real difference to clients.

Within the facilities management and commercial cleaning industries, our automated cleaning products enable contractors to adopt a smarter, more sustainable approach to service delivery, through new technology and agile business models. Our products are designed to free up cleaning teams to focus on added-value tasks, whilst driving greater performance and consistency in specific areas of service delivery.

SoftBank Robotics EMEA is part of SoftBank Robotics Group, a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people's lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary.

About Avalon SteriTech

Avalon SteriTech strives to provide next-generation cleaning, disinfection and sterilization technology infrastructure for public spaces. Led by a diverse team of world-class scientists, medical doctors, academic advisors and business professionals, Avalon SteriTech is able to use its knowledge and market insights to deliver customized solutions that address unmet public health needs. As part of the Avalon Group, a Hong Kong homegrown biomedical group founded in 2013, Avalon SteriTech aspires to become a worldwide leader in public health infrastructure and protection.

