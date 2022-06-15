WHO visit photos unveiled - BGI Genomics supports post-pandemic recovery in Hong Kong

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Health Organization (WHO) has recently unveiled photos from its Feb-Mar 2021 visit to Hong Kong as COVID-19 affected the city, covering community testing facilities in key locations such as the Hong Kong International Airport and the Morse Park Sports Centre.

As of May 31, 2022, BGI Genomics (300676.SZ) conducted approximately 446,000 and 5.7 million COVID-19 tests at the airport and Community Testing Centres respectively and is the only local COVID-19 test diagnostics provider selected for this WHO photo gallery.



Albert Liu, General Manager of BGI Genomics Hong Kong, at the Community Testing Centre at Morse Park, said “To get all stakeholders involved and work together is the key to success.” © WHO/Until Chan



Staff in Community Testing Centres conducting combined nasal and throat swabs. © WHO/Until Chan



The Morse Park Sports Centre community testing facility. © WHO/Until Chan



All travelers had combined nasal and throat swabs taken at Hong Kong International Airport booths. © WHO/Until Chan

With Hong Kong affected by multiple COVID-19 waves from 2020 onwards, there was a need to rapidly scale up the city's testing capabilities for high-risk communities. BGI Genomics was one of the testing organizations tasked by the Hong Kong government to conduct free coronavirus tests for high-risk groups of over 400,000 people by December 2020. Staff such as sampling team leader Irene Chik Wing-shan was among the 10 technicians who have been distributing and collecting bottles for COVID-19 tests for over 1000 care homes, which accommodate the most vulnerable group in society.

When new COVID-19 cases spiked dramatically in February 2022, BGI Genomics sent over 200 technicians to Hong Kong to conduct large-scale testing to trace and cut hidden transmission chains with citywide testing. These technicians were sent in several batches and rapidly enhanced Hong Kong's capacity for large-scale PCR testing, including gene sequencing, origin tracing, and antigen testing. They staffed our Tai Po laboratory, a temporarily inflated laboratory at the Ma On Shan Sports Center, and a laboratory at the airport.

Thus far, BGI's COVID-19 testing products have been used in over 180 countries and regions. Over 90 laboratories have been set up in more than 30 countries and regions. After supporting post-pandemic recovery, these laboratories may also help the management of other infectious diseases, provide early cancer screening and accelerate cancer precision medicine development.