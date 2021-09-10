Wholesale Investor to Host Venture and Capital Conference 2021

Focuses on transformative technology platforms in Renewable Energy, Digital Assets, Agritech, Fintech, and Healthcare

Wholesale Investor (WI), Australia's leading capital-raising platform, proudly hosts Venture and Capital 2021 (V&C 2021) from the 13th to the 17th of September—a conference that greatly empowers innovation, ambition, and capital.

and many more. It will prominently feature some of the world's most influential venture capital specialists, angel investors, and family office investors.

To date, over 2,200 event participants have registered, with numbers continuing to increase as the event date draws near.

Those who are interested in attending can still register and receive access to the event until the 13th of September 2021 .

The much-anticipated conference aims to fuel the exponential era of innovation—it focuses on empowering advancements, encouraging ambition, and driving the rapid growth of capital to help build a brighter future for everyone.

Across five days, the conference will present exclusive panel sessions, keynote speakers, and interactive Q&A breakout sessions. WI will stream three days of the conference live to an international audience expected to be in the thousands, and bring together leading founders, investors, and dealmakers.

V&C 2021 offers a powerhouse suite of ASX and non-listed companies with 65+ promising opportunities across many of today's high-growth sectors.

These include, but are not limited to, Renewable Energy, Digital Assets, Blockchain, Robotics, AI, EdTech, HealthTech, FinTech, AgriTech, and PropTech.

These sectors have garnered significant investor and consumer interest to date, and several companies within these spaces have admirably secured industry and government support despite the challenges brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

The conference also features top-calibre speakers and presenters, including Yasser El-Ansary, Chief Executive of the Australian Investment Council; David Andrada of Fat Projects; Richard Lin, AirTree Investor; and Caroline Bowler, Chief Executive Officer of BTC Markets. Over 50 esteemed personalities, leaders, and influencers join these four industry experts in presenting offers, insights, professional tips, and actionable strategies relevant to the current industry landscape.

Registered participants will have access to powerful event software that integrates seamlessly with WI's CRIISP™ platform, allowing them to engage in thought-provoking discussions, create meaningful connections with these personalities, and discover more about the businesses and the showcased opportunities.

They will also receive invaluable knowledge that enables them to define and redefine their investment theses via in-depth sessions that cover timely topics such as Web 3.0, venture and angel investment 101, effective communication strategies, and structuring deals.

According to Wholesale Investor's Co-Founder and Managing Director Steve Torso, this is a landmark event that industry players and their allies should not miss.

"With Venture and Capital 2021, we have pulled out all the stops and stacked the decks for the benefit of all conference presenters and participants. Underscored by a passion for fueling innovation, ambition, and capital, we are proud to provide our guests, once again, the opportunity to access some of the best minds in the industry and have visibility on incredible growth companies and opportunities."

Mr. Torso adds, "We designed the conference to be as close as possible to a live, personal event. By using cutting-edge technology, we bring forth an interactive experience that can be accessed wherever you are in the world. If you wish to be part of a global community of founders, investors, and dealmakers and want to finish the year strong, I highly encourage you to register today."

V&C 2021 registrations are open until the 13th of September. More than 2,200 participants have already signed up for the event.

Please visit (this registration page) to secure your slot.

About Wholesale Investor

Wholesale Investor (WI) is a leading global venture investment platform with a user base of over 30,000 high-net-worth investors, fund managers, family offices, PE and VC firms, government bodies, and industry subscribers. The company's track record includes seven unicorns, 63 exits via IPO or M&A, and dozens of companies that have gained 5x and 10x returns. WI's clients include leading startups, growth, pre-IPO, and small-cap listed companies.

Through its proprietary AI-driven CRIISP™ platform, WI regularly hosts events and CEO interviews and provides simple, direct access to some of the most exciting innovative growth companies worldwide and exclusive content created by experts.

