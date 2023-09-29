Wholesale & Online Retail Distribution Service Website Relaunched By WRD Global

WRD Global, a specialist service for wholesale retail distribution, has relaunched its website and services to help clients access larger markets through both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar distribution solutions.

More information about WRD Global, initial consultations for new clients, and changes to retail strategies can be found at https://wholesaleretaildistribution.com

New clients can use the new consultation service to schedule an informative session with a WRD Global expert, at no cost to themselves, to learn more about their options and which markets may be most effective for their products. Consultations are also available for clients seeking sales and administrative assistance or liquidation services to help reduce their storage fees.

Using an existing network of retail sellers, WRD Global helps wholesale clients find the optimal placement for each product line, through both e-commerce sellers and brick-and-mortar retailers. Clients can also contact a WRD Global specialist to learn more about current market strategies, and how they may apply to the client’s goods or services.

With the latest announcement, WRD Global can help its clients access an expanded range of sales opportunities, using brick-and-mortar stores throughout the USA, as well as a growing network of retail locations worldwide. Clients can also access e-commerce sales solutions through a variety of online marketplaces, and WRD Global specialists can help each client find the marketplace that best matches their brand’s products.

While WRD Global focuses primarily on retail and e-commerce solutions, the company also provides several new options for liquidation. These liquidation strategies help clients eliminate unwanted stock, make room in warehouses, and reduce storage fees by finding new purchasers for old, outdated, or unwanted products.

Clients can also use WRD Global to help struggling businesses by having their specialists take over administrative and sales operations, either temporarily or permanently. More information about this strategy is available on the company’s website, including case studies from previous clients.

New and existing clients can schedule a consultation, at no cost to themselves, by visiting the WRD Global website.

