Wholistic Canine Is The Differentiator When It Comes To Dog Training In Sacramento

Wholistic Canine, Based In Sacramento, CA specializes in conflict-free canine education (perception modification) which is deemed as a newer method or more holistic approach to dog training by many. The positive results and better relationships formed with the owner and their pup are evidenced by countless transformations facilitated throughout the years.

In recent developments, Wholistic Canine has strongly emphasized making a difference through motivational techniques as a new standard for dog trainers across the United States.

Dogs do not naturally misbehave; they offer behaviors that are self-rewarding. If the behavior pays off, they repeat it.

The new paradigm is for dog owners to understand the "how and why" within their dog's learning. Among other factors like the dog's environmental needs, genetic needs, and the dog's current self. Then all of that is put together to dynamically help all dogs to have the best life they can have!

The owner of Wholistic Canine was recently featured on Local News Network, FOX 40 to emphasize these recent developments in her methodology of dog training.

The Interview On FOX 40 Live.

As mentioned by the owner herself, “We Don’t Just Emphasize Commands, But The Importance of The Relationship That You Have With Your Dog.”

This could be adapted as a standard in dog training once it reaches enough people with the right amount of patience and persistence in their relationship with their animals.

Progress has been recognized as many people have goals for a better relationship with their dog and fewer issues at home. If you made it this far, you know just as well as we do what the next steps are. Remember, we are local dog trainers that can help with obedience, modification, and general behavior. We offer services that are tailored to the specific needs of each individual dog and its owner. Our trainers use positive reinforcement methods to help dogs learn what is expected of them while also keeping the owners happy and informed.

About Us: Wholistic Canine is a Sacramento, CA based dog obedience and perception modification company. We use conflict-free methods following Training Between The Ears methods mixed with a collection of skills we have gathered over our 12+ years of training. Our goal is to determine the root cause of your dog’s behavioral issue(s) in order to promote change in those unwanted behaviors, as well as teaching, your dog to think more optimistically, all while improving the bond with your dog.

