Why Wuxi Is the New Magnet for Young Chinese Talent

WUXI, China, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuxi, located in the center of the Yangtze River Delta, is becoming a top destination for young Chinese talent day by day. The Youth Talent Selection Program has become a magnet attracting young people to Wuxi. In its four years of operation, 489 young talents have been selected and assigned to posts in government organizations and business. Their employers offer targeted and continuous career development plans for those selected.

The program has attracted graduates from Oxford, Columbia, Peking University and Tsinghua, among others, according to Wuxi Municipal People's Government. This year, an announcement of Wuxi and its Youth Talent Selection Program has been published not only on Chinese and foreign media platform, but also on the WeChat accounts of renowned universities, and the official social media channels of international organizations.

Young talents in China are no longer focused on flocking to first-tier cities. Today, enjoying a well-balanced life has become increasingly important for young Chinese, taking into account factors like the cost of living and the environment as well as development opportunities.

Speaking of Wuxi, people would associate it with rich Wu culture, beautiful landscapes, well-developed industry and commerce. Wuxi local cuisine stands out with its sweet flavor, and the city is indeed heaven for foodies. In the first three quarters of 2021, Wuxi's regional GDP exceeded one trillion yuan (US$ 156.3 billion), putting it in the forefront of Chinese mainland in terms of per capita GDP.

After earning a master's degree in computer science from Northeastern University in Boston, Huang Ziwei accepted an offer from Wuxi IoT (Internet of Things) Innovation Promotion Center in 2019. "My classmates are more willing to join domestic internet giants like Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent," she says, "but Wuxi's Youth Talent Selection Program attracted me with a broader development space and helped me transfer from the Internet sector to the IoT field, and Wuxi has great potential to tap into the future development of IoT."

In 2020, Chen Yu, a native of Wuhan, was treated indiscriminately regardless of her falling into the 14-day quarantine polices while participating in the Program. "A separate examination room" was specially arranged to give her a fair chance to compete with other applicants.

