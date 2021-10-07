Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ delivers enhanced Wi-Fi® analytics

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™, the standardized approach to facilitating important key performance indicators for Wi-Fi® network health, now supports advanced Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E networks. The latest generation of Wi-Fi is quickly gaining traction in residential networks, bringing a variety of features, capabilities, and advanced use cases that make network management more complex. Service providers deploying Wi-Fi Data Elements™ can more efficiently gather metrics to manage the complexity of multi-generation networks and provide the best user experience to their customers. Wi-Fi Data Elements effectively scales to support more devices operating on Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E networks, delivering detailed operating parameters and real-world performance indicators – such as PHY rates, airtime, and retry rates – that inform management decisions in dense and dynamic networks.



In addition to providing greater understanding into Wi-Fi networks – such as how many devices are on the network, use of bandwidth, signal strength measurements, and free airtime – Wi-Fi Data Elements also aligns diagnostic elements with Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™, supporting traffic prioritization and channel scanning in multi-access point (AP) networks. Support for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E enables Wi-Fi Data Elements to provide key performance indicators associated with advanced use cases, maximizing service providers’ ability to deliver Quality of Service (QoS) for 4K video streaming, cloud gaming, AR/VR, and more over a larger service area. Support call frequency, support call duration, network interference, and congestion are also minimized because network administrators can proactively and more effectively resolve network issues even in very dense network environments.

“There are more than 250 key performance indicators offered by Wi-Fi Data Elements that service providers can use to recognize and resolve Wi-Fi network issues,” said Kevin Robinson, SVP of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance®. “Wi-Fi Data Elements delivers those important performance markers in a standardized way, allowing service providers to respond better to the dynamic nature of advanced Wi-Fi networks and deliver the best experience to their customers.”

Deploying Wi-Fi Data Elements benefits the full managed network ecosystem. Network operators gain timely visibility into Wi-Fi performance within a customer’s network and diagnostic or analytics tool vendors benefit through use of standardized key performance indicators—specific to Wi-Fi networks—to create more effective tools.

About Wi-Fi Alliance® | www.wi-fi.org

Wi-Fi Alliance® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 65,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet’s traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

