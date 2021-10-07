Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ enhances Wi-Fi® performance in multiple AP networks

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh™ now incorporates the latest technologies from Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, improving Wi-Fi® connectivity, performance, and efficiency in multiple access point (AP) networks. New capabilities enable service providers deploying Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ to deliver higher data rates, increase network capacity, and reduce spectral congestion in home networks. Support for Wi-Fi 6E allows Wi-Fi EasyMesh networks to utilize less congested spectrum in the 6 GHz band to deliver the best experience with high bandwidth, low-latency services and applications. Added support for these advanced technologies allows Wi-Fi EasyMesh networks to self-monitor and intelligently manage an extended footprint while providing reliable, uniform whole-home coverage.



The expectations for the connected home have changed, and home networks must now support extended coverage areas – such as garages and basements that now serve as work and education areas – higher bandwidth applications, and up to 20 active devices at once1. Home networks now present new challenges for service providers as they address a greater number of speed, latency, and connectivity concerns. Wi-Fi EasyMesh allows service providers to better support their customers’ growing networks and deliver more reliable and consistent quality of service, even with demanding applications

“Wi-Fi Alliance® is continually improving the quality of experience and consistency of performance in Wi-Fi networks,” said Kevin Robinson, SVP of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. “Wi-Fi EasyMesh is part of a compelling collection of Wi-Fi Alliance certification programs that provide foundational tools that enable service providers to intelligently manage the connected home experience.”

Benefits for service providers and product vendors

Wi-Fi EasyMesh incorporates the latest technologies that enhance performance between access points and client devices on the network. The combination of these capabilities improves spectral efficiency of the network and supports higher bandwidth and lower latency requirements. Service providers deploying Wi-Fi EasyMesh can provide more extensive coverage and can more efficiently manage network resources, providing their customers a more consistent experience. Additionally, new techniques to communicate Wi-Fi 6 capabilities in Wi-Fi EasyMesh networks can also be utilized by Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ to provide analytics to operators for greater insight into multiple AP network health. Product vendors also benefit from improved certification efficiency and cost savings when bringing interoperable Wi-Fi EasyMesh devices to market.

Advanced Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E features now supported in Wi-Fi EasyMesh networks include:

BSS Coloring: reduces spectral congestion and ensures consistent service to multiple access points in dense environments.

reduces spectral congestion and ensures consistent service to multiple access points in dense environments. Multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO): allows more downlink data to be transferred at one time, increasing network capacity by enabling access points to concurrently handle more devices.

allows more downlink data to be transferred at one time, increasing network capacity by enabling access points to concurrently handle more devices. OFDMA: enables access points to simultaneously communicate with multiple devices, implements scheduling techniques to help mitigate network interference, and effectively shares channels to increase network efficiency and provide lower latency.

enables access points to simultaneously communicate with multiple devices, implements scheduling techniques to help mitigate network interference, and effectively shares channels to increase network efficiency and provide lower latency. Superwide, 160 MHz channels: support for up to seven, superwide channels enables higher data rates, while also further meeting lower latency requirements.

support for up to seven, superwide channels enables higher data rates, while also further meeting lower latency requirements. 1024-QAM: increases data rates and incorporates more data into each transmission to improve spectral efficiency.



“CableLabs is excited about the new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED EasyMesh capabilities, with support for Wi-Fi 6 features such as Spatial Reuse Groups, BSS coloring, OFDMA and others,” said John Bahr, Principal Architect at CableLabs. “These features will allow Wi-Fi EasyMesh networks to more efficiently reuse RF spectrum making it a great option for cable operators to deliver the next generation of home Wi-Fi, with lower latency and better speeds.”

For more information, please visit our website and download our technology overview and/or highlights sheet.

About Wi-Fi Alliance® | www.wi-fi.org

Wi-Fi Alliance® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. Since 2000, Wi-Fi Alliance has completed more than 65,000 Wi-Fi certifications. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet’s traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

Follow Wi-Fi Alliance:

wi-fi.org/beacon

wi-fi.org/signal

facebook.com/wificertified

twitter.com/wifialliance

linkedin.com/company/wi-fi-alliance

youtube.com/wifialliance

Media Contact:

Michelle Panico

Highwire PR for Wi-Fi Alliance

wi-fi@highwirepr.com

1 Consumer Expectations for Wi-Fi in 2021, AirTies