Wiggly Launches the World’s First AI Assistant for Pet Owners

A revolutionary new mobile application is set to transform pet care. Branded as the “ultimate pet care app,” Wiggly is now available to download. The recently released app combines cutting-edge AI technology with comprehensive pet care tools.

It takes more than love to ensure the health, happiness, and well-being of one’s pets. A recently launched company has stepped in to help fill the gaps. Wiggly announced the release of the world’s first AI-driven pet care app.

“Proactive by nature, Wiggly doesn’t just respond,” the company’s founders said. “It anticipates your needs and delivers timely alerts, practical suggestions, and guidance to foster a joyful and healthy life for you and your pet.”

An innovative AI chat feature is at Wiggly’s heart. Everyone who downloads the app can utilize a personal AI assistant for pet owners. Users can trust their virtual pet care assistant for customized, expert assistance for everything from veterinary care and nutrition to behavior and other topics. The chat feature allows clients to ask pet-related questions and instantly receive specialist advice.

Specialized Pet Care Chat Modules

Beyond the general AI-assistant chat, Wiggly’s pet care mobile app offers six versatile chat modules intended to address different aspects of pet ownership and care.

The Primary Diagnosis channel allows pet owners to ask questions about their pet's health and behavior to assist with preliminary health assessments. This feature can help pet owners decide what they can handle at home and what needs a veterinarian’s attention.

Pet owners can learn more about their furry, feathered, or scaled friends’ dietary needs with the Wiggly Nutrition Expert chat module. Users can receive dietary and nutritional advice tailored to their pet’s requirements.

Find tips for solving a beloved pet's behavioral issues on Wiggly's Behavior Training module. Learn how experts recommend pet owners solve some of the most common behavioral problems associated with pets.

The Skin & Coat Expert offers tips on helping pet owners maintain a healthy and shiny coat for their cats, dogs, or other furred pets. The Weight Manager provides guidance on maintaining a pet's healthy weight. Wiggly also addresses how to support a pet's mental health with the Emotional Well-Being module.

Explore the Ultimate Pet Care App

Optimize pet care with a personalized AI assistant on Wiggly, the pet health and wellness app. The innovative, world-first app offers several specialized AI chat modules, a wellness dashboard to track progress, and numerous other comprehensive pet care tools.

The Next Generation of Pet Care

In addition to the cutting-edge AI-driven chat modules specialized to address different aspects of pet care, Wiggly’s mobile app provides multiple other tools to help pet owners.

Monitor a pet’s overall health with the comprehensive dashboard. This feature offers a holistic view of the animal’s well-being with scores and progress tracking in overall wellness, happiness, health, nutrition, activity, and training. Each score includes data from monthly checkups and the Wiggly training center, empowering pet owners to make informed decisions.

Proactively monitor a pet’s health with Wiggly’s monthly checkups. Complete a detailed questionnaire for a clear snapshot of the pet’s condition. Track progress and identify potential health issues early to ensure timely intervention.

Use the Wiggly Training Center for lessons in commands and behavior. Conveniently mark lessons complete and monitor the pet’s training progress. Never miss important events with the built-in pet care calendar. Schedule and receive notifications for checkups, mealtimes, grooming sessions, exercise routines, and other pet care activities.

Wiggly also offers online consultations with pet experts for those who require extra assistance. Trained experts in the veterinary field provide tailored advice, building on the app’s offerings and ensuring clients receive the best possible care.

Conclusion

Wiggly is a game changer in the pet care industry. The innovative app combines advanced AI technology with practical tools to simplify pet ownership. This groundbreaking mobile application empowers pet owners with the knowledge to provide top-notch care.

“Download Wiggly today and experience the future of pet care,” the founders said. “Your furry friend deserves the best, and with Wiggly, the best is just a tap away.”

Visit the Wiggly website to learn more about the company’s innovative AI-powered pet care virtual assistance. Download the world’s first pet care AI assistant on the Google Play Store or Apple iOS App Store. Contact Wiggly on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter (X) for social media purposes.



