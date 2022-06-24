Wiiboox Launches Food 3D Printer Extruder Named LuckyBot -- New Dimension to FDM 3D Printers and Food Creations

Food grade extruder designed for FDM 3D printer, turning the ordinary 3D Printer into a chocolate printer

NANJING, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D printing is a prime example, ushering in a new era of localized production based on digital fabrication. Many brands of food printers have gained popularity as a result of the coupling of 3D printing technology with food. However, the purpose-built 3D food printers on the market are too expensive. To solve the pain point, Wiiboox launched a food 3D printer extruder named LuckyBot, a versatile, convenient, and cost-effective food extruder which easily turns the FDM 3D printer into a food 3D printer in minutes. Please take a look at how this machine can be customized for 3D food printing.

High Compatibility for FDM 3D Printers

LuckyBot food extruder could be installed on most FDM printers on the market to enable 3D food printing, like Creality Ender 3/3 Pro/3 V2/3 Max, Ender 5/6/7 CR-10 Series, and Anycubic Mega Series, Voxelab Aquila 3D Printers. Upgrade the FDM 3D printer into a food printer easily and creatively brings 3DP technology to the kitchen.

LuckyBot replaces a 3D printer's standard hotend with one designed specifically for printing food material. It has a lightweight and compact body, which can utilize the printing size when adding 3D printers. Non-destructive disassembly makes switching between FDM 3D printers and food 3D printers easy.

Food-Grade Materials, Protective to Health

LuckyBot extruder comes with a food-grade ABS body, stainless steel nozzle, and food-grade PP tubes to enhance the importance of food safety. It has been certified by FDA, FCC, and CE. Enjoy 3D chocolate printing without worrying about food safety anymore.

The 0 - 50°C temperature control range and automatic power-off function greatly increase the safety of the user. One of the most critical aspects impacting food printing is temperature. Thus LuckyBot manages the temperature control accuracy to within 0.5°C using advanced temperature control algorithms. In addition, the motor control system of LuckyBot is instrumental in allowing food printing to achieve the same level of precision as filaments.

Quick to Assemble, Easy to Use

By removing the original hotend of the 3D printer and replacing it with the LuckyBot food extruder, users can easily control temperature and lead screw settings using just three buttons. Beginners and professionals alike can get started in a few minutes.

In terms of the software, LuckyBot can be operated using the same techniques as printing filament. Accessible for 3D printing food and having fun.

Various Printing Ingredients for Unlimited Creativity

LuckyBot supports the 3D printing of various ingredients like chocolate, peanut butter, cream, cheese, jam, mashed potatoes, salad dressing, and more, with no limitations on creativity. Chocolate excels when it comes to 3D food printing. The 3D chocolate printing procedure in LuckyBot is: the tempered chocolate is fed into the food-grade PP tube in LuckyBot and extruded as the nozzle is moved around to trace shapes and form 2D layers one at a time.

Applied to Many Scenarios

LuckyBot can satisfy users' demands for different dimensions in 2D or 3D chocolate/food designs that are eye-catching and creative, especially for dessert shops, coffee shops, the upcoming wedding, or just something to have a bit of fun with family or friends. It is also suitable for hotel, catering, and event gastronomy, ideal for chefs, bakers, culinary enthusiasts, and 3D lovers.

For more information, please visit LuckyBot's official website: http://www.wiibooxluckybot.com

Media contact: julia@luckybot.us