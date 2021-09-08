Wild Digital Indonesia 2021 Is Back for Its 4th Edition

Headliners include John Riady of Lippo Karawaci and Ankiti Bose of Zilingo

Startup World Cup Indonesia Regionals TOP 10 Finalists Announced

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Digital, the region's premier tech conference powered by Catcha Group , is bringing back Wild Digital Indonesia 2021 for its 4th edition. Part of their conference series, the event is happening virtually on 8-9 September 2021, and will be expecting 80+ speakers, 20+ live sessions and 800+ attendees over the two days.



Hear from these speakers at Wild Digital Indonesia 2021!

In recent years, Southeast Asia has shifted into innovation high gear to overtake global competitors in the region, thus reshaping and changing the rules of the game. Ahead of the pack is Indonesia, whose growing pool of unicorns and "soonicorns" tech startups are making waves as regional giants, primed to play in the global arena.

Wild Digital's theme for the year is Indonesia: Fueling Southeast Asia, the Next Digital Powerhouse – and aims to highlight this leading market that is poised to pave way for Southeast Asia's post-pandemic boom.

"The past year and a half have been quite a ride, but we've also witnessed a tech boom in Southeast Asia during these extraordinary times! Amazing things are happening in this part of the world, and we've had great entrepreneurs and companies making the international headlines.

This is why we're eager to bring back Wild Digital Indonesia for the 2021 edition. As SEA's largest market economy, Indonesia has had a hand in producing some of the region's most well-known unicorns and rising tech stars," said Patrick Grove, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Catcha Group.

Confirmed speakers include:

John Riady : CEO of Lippo Karawaci and Managing Partner of Venturra Capital

CEO of Lippo Karawaci and Managing Partner of Venturra Capital Ankiti Bose: Co-Founder & CEO of Zilingo

Co-Founder & CEO of Zilingo Steven Wongsoredjo: Co-Founder & CEO of Super

Co-Founder & CEO of Super Sandy Permadi: CFO of JD.ID

CFO of JD.ID Armand Wahyudi Hartono : Deputy President Director of BCA

Deputy President Director of BCA Svida Alisjahbana: CEO of GCM Group

CEO of GCM Group Shinta Nurfauzia: Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Lemonilo

Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Lemonilo Huan Yang : CTO of GudangAda

CTO of GudangAda Leo Jiang : Chief Digital Officer, APAC of Huawei Cloud

Chief Digital Officer, APAC of Edy Sulistyo : CEO of GoPlay

CEO of GoPlay Kenneth Low : Principal of SoftBank Ventures Asia

Principal of SoftBank Ventures Asia Joddy Hernady : Chairman of MIKTI

Chairman of MIKTI George Hendrata : CEO of Tiket.com

CEO of Tiket.com Wesley Harjono : Managing Director of GK Plug and Play Indonesia

Check out the full speaker lineup here.

For more information on the event, click here.

TOP 10 FINALISTS FOR STARTUP WORLD CUP INDONESIA REGIONALS

This year marks Wild Digital's third partnership with Startup World Cup – which is helmed by Pegasus Tech Ventures , a Silicon Valley-based VC – to organize Startup Disruptor Arena (SDA). SDA is open to startups from any tech-related vertical and funding stages, headquartered in Indonesia. The winner will go on to represent Indonesia at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in September next year and stand a chance at winning an investment fund of US$ 1,000,000.

After an intense selection round, 10 finalists have been chosen to pitch during the Indonesia Regionals on Day 1 of the conference. These startups represent various verticals such as agrotech, edutech, digital marketplace, HR systems and more. The winner for this regional will be determined based on 70% judges score and 30% public voting, with the winner announced on Day 2 (9 September).

The TOP 10 Finalists are listed below in alphabetical order:

Astronaut Beehive Drones FishLog Kiddo.id MyRobin Nafas Neurafarm Rekosistem SociaBuzz Soul Parking

Find out more about the TOP 10 Finalists and vote for your favorite here.

HOW TO BE A PART OF WILD DIGITAL INDONESIA 2021

There are several ongoing ticket promotions: Enterprise, Women in Tech and Startup Pass. Bundle rates are available for group purchases of 3 or more tickets, with the promo ending on 8 September 2021. Please email hello@wilddigital.com for more info.

Head over to wilddigital.com to find out more about how you too can be a part of this year's most exciting virtual conference yet.

ABOUT CATCHA GROUP

Founded in 1999, Catcha Group is one of the most established internet groups in Southeast Asia. The Group's vision is entrepreneurs first and they have been building and investing in disruptive technology companies around the world for more than 20 years, with a particular focus on Southeast Asia and Australia.

Since its inception, Catcha Group has completed over 70 corporate transactions, and brought six companies from their early stages to a public listing or sale, with an aggregate valuation of over US$1 billion. In February 2021, Catcha listed Catcha Investment Corp, a US$300 million Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), on the NYSE to merge with businesses in the new economy sectors. Most recently, Catcha invested in Carsome, Southeast Asia's largest integrated car e-commerce platform and Malaysia's first tech unicorn.

Find out more: www.catchagroup.com

ABOUT WILD DIGITAL

Since 2015, Wild Digital has been driving Catcha Group's vision of supporting entrepreneurs by giving them a platform on Southeast Asia's premier tech conference. Wild Digital's extensive network of leaders, investors and chief executives allow attendees the opportunity to gain exclusive insights into the future of technology and digital creativity from the BEST of the BEST, all in one place.

Being part of Wild Digital's ecosystem connects you with some of the best minds in the digital ecosystem – while the community collectively comes together to share their bold and wild visions for building great disruptive companies.

