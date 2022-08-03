Wildfire Burgers Partners With Private Dining Chef To Launch Fatfuku Cheeseburger

Wildfire Burger is partnering with private dining chef, Annette Tan to launch, for a limited time only, Fatfuku Cheeseburger.

Available only in the month of August, Fatfuku Cheeseburger will be launched in collaboration with private dining chef Annette Tan, who is not only an established chef but also an author who has written several food-related books and articles in Singapore and the surrounding regions. Known as @fat_fuku on various social media platforms, together with Wildfire Burgers, Fatfuku Cheeseburger, which is made using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients will consist of a brioche bun fully stacked with a Wagyu beef patty, chilli padi beef cheek marmalade, American cheese, coriander pesto, kaffir lime leaf, and sambal belachan mayo in between them. The highlight of the burger is the chilli padi beef cheek marmalade which consists of various ingredients, such as chilli padi, kicap manis, and dark soy sauce, among others. It is lightly seared before it is left to braise for up to 8 hours, thus achieving its melt-in-your-mouth and rich flavour profile.

Annette Tan, who has amassed over twelve thousand followers on social media, has been in the food industry for many years. Specialising in Peranakan and Eurasian cuisine, she has showcased local produce through private dining experiences for the past 15 years. Not only that, but she has also contributed her recipes to various newspapers and magazines, as well as consulted on menus at bakeries and restaurants all around Singapore. With the upcoming National Day, Wildfire Burgers' intention to introduce local flavours has led them to partner with Annette. The use of contrasting flavours and textures certainly pays tribute to Annette’s specialty in both Peranakan and Eurasian cuisine.

This is not the first time Wildfire Burgers have partnered with chefs outside their kitchens. They previously have partnered with Butcher’s Block, a famous restaurant in Raffles Hotel, in creating a collaborative burger called Garum Cheeseburger which consisted of some of the finest Irish beef. Wildfire Burgers have also released seasonal burgers such as Uni Ebi Burger, Korean Army Stew Burger, and Manjimup Black Truffle Eggstarter, all of which are inspired by flavours from all over the world. Through such partnerships and seasonal releases, Wildfire Burgers hope to introduce new and unique flavours and experiences to their customers.

Wildfire Burgers is a multi-award-winning

that was launched in 2015. They then expanded to China, opening 38 outlets across five cities. After opening three successful outlets in Singapore, Wildfire Burgers took a brief hiatus from 2019 to 2020, reinventing its menu. Today they can be found at two key locations, offering a fantastic spread of burgers for lunch and dinner. They also provide

wherever you are in Singapore. The secret to their deliciously smoked burgers is the use of a Binchotan charcoal-fired INKA grill, which allows their chef to create unrivaled smoky flavours at up to 450 degrees Celsius.

You can taste Fatfuku Cheeseburger, which will only be available for the month of August in limited quantities daily, at both Wildfire Burgers outlets located at 1557 Keppel and Bencoolen Street for $19, be it dine-in, takeaway, or delivery. For more information on Wildfire Burgers and their extensive spread of burgers, desserts, and drinks options, do visit

or their socials at

.