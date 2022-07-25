WILDFIT Expands Rapidly After Canadian Senate awards medal to founder Eric Edmeades

—

In 2018, Canadian Entrepreneur and immigrant, Eric Edmeades, was awarded a Senate 150 Medal on the floor of the Canadian Senate. The medal and certificate were presented by the Speaker of the Senate, the Honourable George J. Furey, Q.C, and Senator Mobina Jaffer of British Columbia.

Edmeades confirms that receiving the medal has given his business a major boost and helped him to reach millions of people around the world.

“Sure, getting the medal boosted my credibility and opened a few doors for me but the real boost was inside me.” Edmeades commented, “The real boost came from the sense of responsibility the award inspired in me. Finding out that my government believed in me boosted my own self-belief but it also gave me a powerful feeling of responsibility; that I had to do even more to help even more people.” Edmeades company, WILDFIT, went through significant growth in the years following the award.

The Royal Canadian Mint, for the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Senate, struck commemorative medals and awarded them to Canadians who, "through generosity, dedication, volunteerism and hard work, make their hometowns, communities, regions, provinces or territories a better place to live."

Senator Jaffer, who nominated Edmeades for the award, said, “Today, on behalf of The Senate, it would be my honor to present this award to a Canadian whose dedication and hard work helps thousands of people live their best lives every day.”

Edmeades, a South African-born immigrant who received his Canadian citizenship in 1978, is no stranger to winning awards. His company, Kernerworks, developed award-winning military medical simulation equipment for the Department of Defence that went on to win awards from the US Army and the United States Congress. But this award, Edmeades said, was different. It imbued in him a sense of responsibility to continue the efforts that inspired the Canadian senate to recognize him.

Edmeades is the founder of WILDFIT, a fast-growing health-coaching company that went through significant growth immediately following this recognition from the Canadian government. The company grew from only a few hundred clients per year to several thousands of clients a year in over 100 countries around the world and signed a prominent publication contract with Mindvalley, one of the largest and fastest growing digital education companies in the world.

“We were so proud of Eric when the Canadian government recognized his efforts to ‘improve the quality of peoples’ lives’ around the world,” remarked Mindvalley founder Vishen Lakhiani. “It also seemed to inject a new and powerful sense of purpose into Eric’s work. We receive letters every day from people impacted by Eric’s Mindvalley programs thanking us for helping them to lose weight, reverse their diabetes and improve their overall health.”

About WILDFIT

WILDFIT is a ground-breaking health coaching company that helps people permanently change their lifestyles and break away from the diet cycle. Eric founded the company in 2012.

