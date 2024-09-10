The highly anticipated horror thriller Wineville premieres September 6th, 2024, at Lumiere Music Hall Theatre in Beverly Hills. The star-studded red-carpet event featured the film’s talented cast and crew, including Will Roberts, known for his portrayal of General George C. Marshall in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

—

The highly anticipated horror thriller Wineville will premiere on September 6th, 2024, at the Lumiere Music Hall Theatre in Beverly Hills. This red-carpet event promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring the film’s talented cast and crew, including Will Roberts, the esteemed actor known for his recent portrayal of General George C. Marshall in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.



In Wineville, Will Roberts takes on the compelling role of Edmund Lott, further showcasing his versatility as an actor. Known for his ability to bring depth and intensity to his characters, Roberts' performance in Wineville is already generating significant buzz. His recent role in Oppenheimer further cemented his status as a formidable presence in Hollywood, and fans can look forward to seeing him bring a unique energy to this thrilling new project.



Wineville, directed by Brande Roderick in her feature film directorial debut, is set in the 1970s and tells the chilling story of Tess Lott, played by Roderick herself. The film explores the dark secrets that unravel when Tess returns to her family's vineyard after the death of her abusive father. As these secrets come to light, a legacy of violence and death threatens to consume her and everyone around her.



The premiere on September 6th will be a night to remember, complete with a red carpet, press coverage, and an exclusive Q&A session with the cast and crew following the screening. Guests will also be treated to a complimentary glass of wine with each ticket. This is a unique opportunity to witness the film's debut in a prestigious setting and to engage directly with the people who brought this haunting tale to life.





Event Details:



- Date: September 6th, 2024



- Location: Lumiere Music Hall Theatre, 9036 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA



- Red Carpet: Time TBD



- Q&A Session: Following the screening



- Ticket Information: Discounted tickets will be available for friends and family, with each ticket including a complimentary glass of wine.



Additionally, Wineville will be available for digital release starting September 10th on platforms including Amazon, Apple, and DirecTV.



Don’t miss the chance to see Wineville and meet Will Roberts at the premiere! This is an event not to be missed for horror fans and film enthusiasts alike.



About Will Roberts:



Will Roberts is an award-winning actor known for his roles in both film and television. He has captivated audiences with his performances in Oppenheimer, Studio City, and The Redeemer. In Wineville, Roberts continues to demonstrate his range and dedication to his craft, delivering a performance that is sure to leave a lasting impression.



Please RSVP at the earliest convenience to confirm attendance and guest count.



For press inquiries and further details, please contact:



Will Roberts



Contact Info:

Name: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Organization: Will Roberts Media

Website: https://actorwillroberts.com



Release ID: 89121997

