Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center To Hold Family Harvest Fest in October

The Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center invites families to save the date for their first annual Family Harvest Fest on October 24. The event will feature fun fall activities for all ages, including face painting booths, zip lines, food trucks, and more.

The grounds of the Williamsburg Christian Family Retreat Center will be filled with the inviting sights and sounds of families and fun as it holds its first annual Family Harvest Fest on October 24, Sunday, from 2 P.M. to 6 P.M.

The event will feature fun fall activities for all ages, including face painting booths, zip lines, food trucks, and more.

Food and Fun Fall Activities to Celebrate the Harvest Season:

The Family Harvest Fest at Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center will feature many fun fall activities for the entire family.

Kids and teens can enjoy various games, bouncy houses, and face painting booths. Young and old guests can also enjoy fun tractor hayrides around the property’s peaceful fields and wooded lanes. The hayrides can accommodate groups of up to 25 people, making them perfect for large families and groups of friends.

Meanwhile, older guests can test their strength while having fun at the retreat center’s many outdoor activities. The retreat center has several exciting challenge courses, including zipline and tree climb, perfect for families and groups of friends.

No fun fall harvest event is complete without a plethora of food options. Guests can satisfy their hunger and replenish their energy at participating food trucks, which offer seasonal favorites and festival mainstays.

An Oasis for Finding Peace and Strengthening Faith:

Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center has more activities and amenities for visitors, aside from the ones featured during the Harvest Fest. These include canoeing and kayaking at the Diascund Reservoir, popcorn bonfires, hiking and biking trails, courts for soccer, tennis, and lodging accommodations.

The retreat center is open all year round and is located at 9275 Barnes Road, Toano, Virginia.

About Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center:

Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center is a peaceful and expansive woodland retreat in Toano, Virginia. The retreat center’s land spans 300 acres and features canopied forest hiking trails, open fields, campgrounds, and outdoor recreation facilities.

WCRC offers summer camps for children, teenagers, and families. It also provides a Ministry Leadership Training program every summer.

For any questions, booking inquiries, or request quotes, please visit wcrc.info.

Contact Info:

Name: Ginger South

Email: Send Email

Organization: Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center (WCRC)

Address: 9275 Barnes Road, Toano, Virginia 23168

Phone: 757-294-8293

Website: http://wcrc.info

