Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center (WCRC) To Hold “Christmas Around the Campfire” Event

The Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center (WCRC) is hosting a free "Christmas Around the Campfire" event at their retreat center in Toano, Virginia in December.

—

The Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center (WCRC) is hosting a free Christmas event at their retreat center in Virginia on December 17th, from 7 pm to 9 pm. The name of the event is "Christmas Around the Campfire." This Christmas event is open to people and families of all ages.

Christmas Around the Campfire is a yearly recurring Christmas event that has been taking place for ten years. Church groups are welcome to attend, but an RSVP is recommended to guarantee the best possible experience for the group.

This event gives members in the local community a chance to escape the chaos of the holiday season and keep Christ at the center of Christmas. Activities will include carols, scripture reading, and going through the Christmas story together.

Other fun activities at the event include hayrides, a candlelit walk through the fields to a campfire, cookies, and hot cocoa.

Itinerary of "Christmas Around the Campfire" event:

The program will begin with scripture reading, Christmas carols, and complimentary hot cocoa and cookies. After that there will be three parts to the experience:

A Nativity Scene - The first stop is a nativity scene where the first part of the Christmas story will be shared.

3-Crosses Campfire - After the nativity, attendees will participate in worship and a short devotion around the campfire.

Hayrides - Participants can then choose to take a hayride through the retreat center.

"It is a great way to reorient your perspective toward Christmas. Guests start in the dark and walk uphill through a lighted path toward the campfire, reminding family and friends of the journey of life and how to keep the focus on the light of Christ." – Ginger of Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center (WCRC)

Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center (WCRC) Mission and Vision

Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center provides a place for the Holy Spirit to work in the lives of kids and adults through camping and retreats so that Jesus can change every life, be welcomed into His family, and serve Him.

Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center is a well-known and well-established Christian Retreat Center in Virginia, founded in 1984.

Contact Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center (WCRC)

Contact Info:

Name: Bob Briscoe

Email: Send Email

Organization: Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center (WCRC)

Address: 9275 Barnes Road, Toano, Virginia 23168

Phone: 757-703-7824

Website: https://www.wcrc.info/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/williamsburg-christian-retreat-center-wcrc-to-hold-christmas-around-the-campfire-event/89051703

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89051703