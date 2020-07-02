Willis Lease to Manage Phase-Out of Scandinavian Airline Systems’ 737NG Installed Engine Fleet

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: WLFC) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Scandinavian Airline System (“SAS”) to manage the phase-out of SAS’s Boeing 737NG installed engine fleet over the next four years.



“The Willis orchestrated phase-out may allow for SAS to realize superior returns from the monetization of its assets over time relative to an outright sale today,” said Austin C. Willis, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. “Willis Lease is uniquely positioned to manage such a program due to its industry leading lease remarketing and part out capabilities, Part 145 repair stations, power plant engineering capabilities and its successful history of profitably managing third party assets.”

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary Willis Asset Management, as well as various end-of-life solutions for aircraft, engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

