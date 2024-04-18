WillScot Mobile Mini to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 2, 2024

PHOENIX, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on May 2, 2024, after market close.



Chief Executive Officer, Brad Soultz, and President and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Boswell, will host a conference call and webcast on May 2, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s results.

To access the live call by phone, use the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI67c0c32bbb4946b7b9932de4019917d0

You will be provided with dial-in details after registering. To avoid delays, we recommend that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website www.willscotmobilemini.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative and flexible temporary space solutions. The Company’s diverse product offering includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, blast protective and temperature-controlled structures, clearspan structures, and a thoughtfully curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other services so its solutions are turnkey for customers. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse customer segments across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional information about WillScot Mobile Mini can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:

Nick Girardi

investors@willscotmobilemini.com

Media inquiries:

Jake Saylor

Jake.saylor@willscot.com



