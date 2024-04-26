WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Investor Conference Schedule for May and June 2024

PHOENIX, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in the coming months:



Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference

Date: May 6, 2024

Location: Virtual

Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

Date: May 7 - 8, 2024

Location: London, UK

Bank of America Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference

Date: May 15, 2024

Location: New York, NY

William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Date: June 4, 2024

Location: Chicago, IL

Stifel Cross Sector Insights

Date: June 4, 2024

Location: Boston, MA

Baird Global Consumer, Tech & Services Conference

Date: June 5, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Deutsche Bank Industrials Conference

Date: June 6, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Date: June 11, 2024

Location: Chicago, IL

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative and flexible temporary space solutions. The Company’s diverse product offering includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, blast protective and temperature-controlled structures, clearspan structures, and a thoughtfully curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other services so its solutions are turnkey for customers. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse customer segments across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional information about WillScot Mobile Mini can be found on the Company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com.

