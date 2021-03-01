WiMi Cooperates With China Education Television in Holographic Education, Serving Nearly 100 Million Teachers and Students in Rural Areas

BEIJING, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider in China, today announced a strategic cooperation with the Dream Classroom program of China Education Television.

Established by the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China, China Education Television hosts more than a dozen satellite educational projects, including the four major projects for national remote education. In addition, China Education Television has nearly 700,000 receiving satellite stations and directly serves nearly one hundred million school teachers and students in rural areas at the primary and secondary school levels. China Education Television and China Vision Ocean (Beijing) Film Culture Media Co., Ltd. jointly produce the Dream Classroom program under the guidance of the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China. The Dream Classroom program focuses on global knowledge for children and teenagers, such as English, Chinese, art, performing arts, dance, and other areas. More than 600 world renowned teachers from 5 countries, including China, the United States, Russia, South Korea, and Austria, were invited to join. With the world's first "5G + AI + holographic education" online classroom program, China Education Television aims to create a holographic classroom by utilizing holographic technology and integrating cutting-edge technology, provide a high-quality education environment, and improve the quality of education for the next generation of children and teenagers.

By incorporating the latest technology, including 5G, AI, and holographic projection, the Dream Classroom program of China Educational Television is the world's first interactive technology TV program with holographic images. Explaining knowledge systems from the perspective of the global university R&D team, this program takes an artistic view and provides more comprehensive and interesting content to children and teenagers nationwide. The Dream Classroom column brings immersive online education scenarios by creating smart holographic classrooms and helps students to learn from world-renowned teachers up close at home.

The development of education is inseparable from the elevation of science and technology. China Education Television has creatively integrated 5G, AI, holographic projection, and other cutting-edge technologies with TV programs to create the Dream Classroom program's future holographic classroom in China. China Education Television uses leading technologies such as holographic space imaging, light and shadow art, MR mixed reality, real-time motion capture, somatosensory interaction, and algorithm art to empower the Dream Classroom program of China Education Television Station. By creating future holographic classrooms to improve educational interactions, study experiences, and technical knowledge, the Dream Classroom program will provide valuable references and demonstrations for the national and global development of educational innovation.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud Inc.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI), whose commercial operations began in 2015, is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

