WiMi Hologram Wins "2020-2021 Advanced Unit in Science and Technology Innovation" Award at 18th China Scientist Forum

BEIJING, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it won the "2020-2021 Advanced Unit in Science and Technology Innovation" award at the 18th China Scientist Forum. The Company received the award based on its excellence in technological innovation achievement and the public's exceptional evaluation of the Company.

The China Scientists Forum was founded in 2002 by the distinguished scientist Zhou Guangzhao, who was then Vice Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology. This forum has been held successfully for 18 years to date. Over the past two decades, the China Scientists Forum has received strong support from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, Tsinghua University, Peking University, and more. As one of the industry's most influential exchanges and platforms for cooperation, the China Scientist Forum insists on reform, encourages the scientific spirit, supports scientific research for the benefit of enterprises, and always adheres to the tenet that "Science, Technology, and Innovation Lead the Future." The forum has always maintained its distinctive characteristics of being scientific, pragmatic, and extensive. With the yearly expansion of the forum's scale, quality, and influence, it has now become a renowned national technology event with high participation rates from the government, industry players, universities, and institutions. As a result of its wide coverage and great social influence, this event has become a symbolic activity to promote the development of China's science and technology industry. Furthermore, it is an important platform for promoting the development of China's technology, facilitating in-depth analysis and discussion on trending topics, advancing the frontier trends of science and technology, and developing models for the explorations of broader integrations between scientific and technological innovations in various fields. As a result, the event has made great contributions to China's scientific and technological innovations, social and economic developments, as well as the development of subjects for enterprise innovation.

The three necessary requirements for winning the award are as follows: 1) the organization has made an important achievement or published significant academic works in the field of scientific and technology research, which has had a certain influence in China and abroad; 2) it has delivered significant economic or social benefits through innovation in its area of scientific research and practice, with this innovation also playing an exemplary and leading role in its field; 3) it has made a great contribution to the promotion of science and technology.

WiMi is China's leading hologram platform. After six years of development, it has established a relatively complete holographic technology research and development system, holographic content production and storage system, and holographic commercialization system. Currently, WiMi has 132 holographic related patents and 214 software copyrights. WiMi has also produced nearly 5,000 pieces of high-quality, high-fidelity holographic content. WiMi has more than 500 business partners, and its entire holographic segment revenue exceeded RMB 700 million in 2020. Since April 2020, WiMi has been successfully listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. As the first holographic company to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, WiMi has achieved remarkable results thus far.

At present, WiMi has leading 3D computer vision technology and SaaS platform technology for holographic technology. By using AI algorithms to turn ordinary images into 3D holographic content, WiMi's solutions are widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communications, and other fields. With the development of 5G holographic communications, enhanced Mobile Broadband ("eMBB"), and the Internet of Things ("IoT") applications, the holographic cloud industry, in which WiMi currently operates, should see explosive growth going forward.

