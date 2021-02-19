WiMi Wins Bid for Second Phase of China Mobile AND Media Cloud Platform's Remote Interaction Holographic Project

BEIJING, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider in China, today announced that it has won the bid for the second phase of China Mobile AND Media Cloud Platform's remote interaction holographic project (the "Project").

Bidding for the Project started at 10 AM Beijing time on February 1, 2021. All companies in China's holographic and communication industries were able to fill out an application. The application evaluation process was executed according to the bid evaluation method specified in the Bidding Laws of the People's Republic of China, other related regulations, and bidding documents. After a series of rigorous evaluations, it was decided that WiMi's application stood out from the rest, and according to the bidding result announcement released on February 10, 2021 at China Mobile's official website, WiMi won the bid.

With hundreds of millions of users, China Mobile is the largest mobile communication operator and leading operator of 5G mobile communication infrastructure in China. As of December 2020, China Mobile had 165 million customers with 5G data plan and 775 million customers with 4G data plan. With its comprehensive communication infrastructure and superior high-bandwidth 5G mobile communication network, China Mobile maintains broad development prospects in the field of remote interaction holographic communication. WiMi's status as a qualified supplier and partner for China Mobile marks a significant improvement in the Company's overall competitiveness. Going forward, as domestic communication operators continue to increase their investment into 5G technologies each year, it is expected that WiMi will also achieve significant advances and strategic breakthroughs in terms of its collaborations with 5G operators in China.

The selection of WiMi for the Project is further evidence of the Company's strong technical strengths. As a leading AR hologram technology provider for holographic 5G communication applications, the Company remains committed to independent R&D as well as investment into 5G and other core technology fields. Going forward, the Company plans to utilize such advanced technologies as 5G, AR, virtual reality, holographic communications, and more, to continue strengthening its collaborations with China Mobile as well as other communication operators and industry partners. At the same time, the Company will also focus on leveraging these technologies to further promote the development of its holographic 5G communication business while further accelerating the digital transformation of domestic holographic communication applications in other industry verticals.

