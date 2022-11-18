Windstar Technologies Has Been Chosen To Speak To Virginia Small Business Owners For Small Business Tech Day

David Groot, owner and founder of Windstar Technologies, an IT services company serving small business owners in Virginia, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

This FREE online event for Virginia businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.

“We specialize in working with small businesses in Virginia to provide them with the best technology to make sure everything just works,” said David Groot, Chief Executive Officer for Windstar Technologies. “Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn’t hold them back, but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats, and complies with industry and insurance regulations.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/virginia/ or call 540-317-1200 and let them know you’d like to register for the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About Us: About the Author Dave has been sought out by large software companies and government agencies, including the Department of Social Services of Virginia, to teach employees how to take advantage of new technologies. He’s traveled the country and worked with dozens of enterprise-level companies to help teach them the latest trends in software and technology. In 2004, Windstar Technologies Inc. was the only IT company in the area that focused on both cyber security and compliance. Today they continue to provide affordable enterprise-class solutions that SMBs need and deserve to run successful, competitive businesses.

