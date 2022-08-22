Wine Dinner with Vibrant Occasions and Vino Distribution at Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyards

—

Vibrant Occasions Catering is partnering with Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyard located at 10 Rusty Tractor Lane in Little Rock, Arkansas for their next Chef Showcase Dinner 2022 series and in partnership with Vino Distribution. On Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., guests will be served a five-course wine pairing dinner at the vineyard. Tickets are on sale now at $85.00 each and will commence 48 hours before the dinner event. Limited seating is available. Vino Distribution, a local distributor specializing in boutique wine from all over the world, will be providing the spirits. Chefs Serge and Mary Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions created the menu for this event with international specialty dishes for the evening’s wine pairings.



“Please purchase tickets early as ticket sales will end 48 hours before the event to allow for ordering. ﻿Let us know of any dietary restrictions when purchasing tickets. This ticket is good for one person for the evening. If you would like to sit with another couple or table, please let us know ahead of time so we can accommodate your table arrangements. If we are not aware of where you would like to sit, we cannot move tables the evening of the event,“ said Riley Mason, vineyard manager at Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyards.



“We enjoy working with the staff at Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyards for events and weddings throughout the year. It is always a pleasure to have the ability to curate special menus like this one at such a beautiful location in conjunction with other amazing local businesses. We are honored to be apart of their Chef Showcase Dinner event,” said Chef Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Catering.





The dinner menu is as follows:



First Course

Labneh

Yogurt cheese drizzled with Agrumato, an extra virgin olive oil pressed with lemon,topped with roasted beets and crushed pistachio

Loaded Hummus

Topped with marinated feta, pepperoncini peppers, diced tomatoes, olives, and garlic infused olive oil



Muhammara

A hot pepper dip made with ground walnuts, fresh tomatoes and onions, and spices like

cumin and coriander, then topped with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses

Second Course

Lahmajoon (aka Armenian Pizza)

Thin, crispy dough topped with minced meat, minced vegetables and herbs including

onions, tomatoes, fresh mint, and parsley, as well as spices such as cayenne

pepper, paprika, cumin and cinnamon and drizzled with tzatziki sauce

Third Course

Greek Salad

Crisp salad greens topped with feta cheese, black olives, grape tomatoes, and red onions,

served with our house Greek dressing



Fourth Course

Grilled Mediterranean Steak Kebabs

Tender steak is marinated in a delicious blend of flavors including sliced onions, tomato paste, garlic, oregano, and fresh cilantro, then skewered and grilled over an open flame to perfection, served with sumac onions



Grilled Greek Chicken Kebabs

Tender pieces of boneless chicken breast marinated in olive oil, garlic, lemon, cardamom, coriander, oregano and cumin are skewered then grilled to perfection, served with garlic aioli



Wild Rice Pilaf

A wild rice blend seasoned with fresh sauteed mushrooms, celery, and fresh parsley



Khorovats (aka Armenian Grilled Vegetables)

A colorful salad made with grilled, garden fresh vegetables



Fifth Course

Baklava

A Greek favorite made with layers and layers of buttery, flakey phyllo pastry surrounding a center of pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon and topped with a sweet syrup



About Vibrant Occasions Catering: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary, started their catering business in 2002. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Catch the latest recipe tutorials featuring interesting guests on each episode with Chef Serge Krikorian as the host of Cooking with the Kriks on Youtube.



Photo in this press release provided by Sydney Rasch.

