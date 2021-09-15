Wine School Reopens Its Doors To The Public

In October, the Wine School of Philadelphia opens its doors with over 90% vaccination rates and state-of-the-art virus mitigation systems.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we felt it best to minimize the risk to our students and employees. So we limited attendance to a small group of wine professionals. We are now officially welcoming back our entire wine community,” said Alana Zerbe, the school’s Director of Education.

Currently, 82% of adult Philadelphians are at least partially vaccinated, and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has announced that 80 percent of the state's adult population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alana decided it was time to reopen when an internal poll showed that 90% of the school’s students were at least partially vaccinated. Why is the vaccination rate so high? Keith Wallace, the school's founder, believes this is due to the COVID19 symptoms of ageusia and anosmia - the indefinite loss of smell and taste.

“For a sommelier or a winemaker, losing your ability to smell and taste is a fate worse than death,” says Keith. So the entire wine school team opted for vaccination in 2020.

As a result, students who have been vaccinated will not need to wear masks in class. Further reducing the risk of airborne contaminants, the school employs hospital-grade air filtration and sensor systems.

This fall, students can take wine tasting classes on French and exotic wines, beer brewing courses, mixology classes, and the school's signature Core Wine Course. The complete course list can be found at the Wine School.

About Wine School of Philadelphia

Founded in 2001, the school is a top-ranked wine education facility. Its main classrooms are located in the Rittenhouse neighborhood in Center City, Philadelphia. The school offers sommelier, beer brewing and winemaker certification through the National Wine School.

