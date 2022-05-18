Winerz Announces Platform Launch

Tallinn, Estonia, May 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Winerz, a play-to-earn [P2E] gaming platform that enables competitive 1v1 head-to-head games powered by a token economy, has announced the launch of its platform. Released in early 2021, Winerz currently supports FIFA. And it is working to incorporate the novel blockchain ecosystem as it seeks to strengthen its international growth.

As one of the P2E games, Winerz hopes to disrupt the current market. It is currently one of the few platforms to allow video game players to earn by playing games in the crypto market. Winerz is leveraging blockchain, the underlying technology of most crypto projects, to deliver a skill-based and wagering P2E model to any platform, game, and anywhere.

Blockchain will secure all transactions on the platform. Additionally, players will have the privilege of earning tokens while playing FIFA and other exciting games.

The Winerz Vision

Founded by Jacques Garois and Thomas Ferrière, Winerz is committed to introducing blockchain to any game, platform, and anywhere. Ranging from 1v1 battles to multi-player, competitive battle games and tournament-based games, Winerz can be adapted or integrated to any platform—mobile, desktop, and console. Furthermore, anyone can seamlessly connect to the Winerz API with a mobile phone or laptop anywhere.

For gamers, Winerz will allow them to compete with opponents to earn money. For publishers, the P2E gaming technology will allow them to turn any game into skill-based competitions, thus enabling them to monetize their games.

The integration of a token economy model into the P2E gaming industry by Winerz will enable convenient smart contract-based funds escrow geared towards supporting large-scale betting and tournaments. Winerz introduces a native token—$WNZ. This token will empower staking, payouts, betting, and NFT trades.

Current Achievements

Winerz raised over half a million in its 2021 seed round led by Bellone Holding and launched a beta version in the UK and Germany. This beta version had more than 30k members, €150k in total monthly bets, and over thirty thousand matches played monthly.

Winerz also raised $3 million to launch $WNZ.

Winerz is on course to implement the token economy after conducting a successful token launch on four different launchpads - Solrazr, Cropper Finance, Solster, Gamespad, and Bullperks. Additionally, $WNZ is listed on Gate.io and Raydium exchanges and CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, two leading crypto analytics websites.

Winerz has received support and backing from Big Brain Holdings and others.

Project Roadmap

Utilizing blockchain technology, Winerz has written a sustainable, ambitious, yet realistic project roadmap. Winerz, in the remaining quarters of 2022, will announce a few ambassadors, its NFT marketplace, and partnerships with brands. Additionally, an NFT collection that will unlock the tournament feature will be released. In addition, Winerz is working on adding more games to its platform.

About Winerz

Winerz is a blockchain-based P2E technology that enables skill-based wagering and competitive 1vs1 games. Built for every platform, every game, and for everyone, regardless of location, Winerz will allow gamers to earn money for playing video games. Winerz, through a series of innovative features, hopes to disrupt the blockchain gaming market, and its forthcoming partnerships with relevant brands will help achieve this.

