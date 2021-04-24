Winner announcement of VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23rd, 2021, Vietnam Design Association - Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) and VinFast officially announced the results of VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021 (VFDC 2021). Nine best VinFast showroom designs were honored at Times Square (USA) on April 22, 2021.

The VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition organized by VDAS and VinFast from 25/1 to 25/2, 2021 received approximately 1000 entries from 90 countries across 5 continents. Accordingly, VFDC 2021 greatly attracted designer contestants from the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Vietnam - key markets in VinFast's global strategy.

Mr. Ho Tan Duong, President of VDAS, member of the panel of judges at VFDC 2021 said, "New to the market, but with global vision and quality customers experiences, VinFast has been a strong inspiration for design community. It's difficult to choose the best works as they are of almost equal quality. Outstanding contestants contributed works that are not only breakthrough in presentation of lines, blocks, and layout, but also demonstrations of their ability to diversify building substance and structures in devising extremely creative, new and modern space for VinFast showrooms."

After a rigorous 3-round evaluation, the panel of judges comprised of leading designers and Vingroup's high-ranking leaders selected nine best entries, namely one First Prize for designer Vicky Daroca (USA) at 30.000 USD, and eight Second Prizes for other designers at 1.750 USD.

The entry of designer Vicky Daroca from the US successfully convinced the panel of judges by a very distinctive design concept, and a vivid and exquisite presentation of VinFast's "Boundless Together" spirit.



First-prize winning VinFast showroom design by Vicky Daroca (USA)

As for globally connecting people, growing talents, and honoring VinFast's intelligence, nine best VinFast showroom designs were honored at Times Square (New York, USA) on April 22 - on the occasion of Earth Day. As earlier pledged by VinFast, the best contestants will have the opportunity to cooperate with the company in its global projects and programs in 2021.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Top 9 VFDC 2021 entries were honored at Times Square (New York, USA)

For more information, please visit: vinfastcompetition.com

About the Organizer - VDAS

Vietnam Design Association - Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) is one of the most prestigious organizations in the field of creative design and architecture in Vietnam.