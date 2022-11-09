As the Winner of ICQCC Awards for Five Consecutive Year, Chery Provides Vehicle Service for Media, Shining Qatar with Excellent Quality

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attracting the attention of hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide, the Qatar football feast in 2022 is a football tournament that represents the supreme level of the world which cannot be separated from the hard work of on-site media reporters. Chery provides media vehicle service for nearly ten countries with top quality, and presents its commitment as an international brand.

Chery has always considered quality as the life of the company, and has specially built the "Chery Global Quality Management System" covering product planning, design and development, etc. Under the specification of the system, Chery has established an adaptive development verification system involving global temperature, humidity, fuel quality, corrosion, exposure to light, rain, dust and other environments, and conducts tests in extreme conditions such as bitter cold and torrid heat in places all over the world all year round.

As an important part of Chery's quality management system, Chery's QC Team, a trans-departmental team, has been established and has always been committed to improving the quality of the entire vehicle by constantly making difficulty breakthroughs. Following the daily refinement, Chery has won the International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) which is known as the "Quality Olympics" for five consecutive years.

As the first Chinese automobile brand to embark on the journey of internationalization, Chery not only ranks first among Chinese brands in terms of the export sales volume of passenger vehicles for 19 consecutive years, but has also become the first Chinese automobile brand whose annual export sales volume exceeds 200,000.

If Chery's export of its first product more than two decades ago marks the beginning of unlimited possibilities for Chery's overseas journey, now the fact that Chery provides vehicles for national media is the best interpretation of the recognition of Chery's excellent quality. Taking this opportunity, Chery will continue to strengthen its international brand image and further accelerate the realization of its corporate vision of becoming a world-class brand.