Winners in 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards Announced

FAIRFAX, Va., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners in the eighth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, the only awards program to recognize innovation in business throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region, have been announced. The list of Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners is available at http://Asia.StevieAwards.com.



The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in the workplace over the past 19 years in programs such as The International Business Awards® and The American Business Awards®. The name Stevie is derived from the Greek word for "crowned."

The 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 22 markets including Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macao, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam. More than 900 nominations about innovative achievements in the 29-nation APAC region were considered by the judges this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

Among the top overall winners are Telkom Indonesia (Indonesia) with 15 Gold, 16 Silver, and eight Bronze Stevie Awards and Tata Consultancy Services (India) with five Gold and one Silver Stevie wins.

Winners of two or more Gold Stevie Awards include Arowana (Australia), Brand Head (Beijing) Consulting Limited Liability Company (China), Cisco Systems (India), Cisco Systems Singapore (Singapore), Elegant Media (Australia), Freelancer.com (Australia), George P Johnson China (China), HYYH - EQUO International (Vietnam), KT (South Korea), Lead8 (Hong Kong, China), Link Asset Management Limited (Hong Kong, China), NESTLÉ India (India), OCBC NISP (Indonesia), Presidential Communications Operations Office (Philippines), Purifas™ (Australia), Sino Group (Hong Kong, China), SM Supermalls (Philippines), TTEC Holdings, Inc. (USA), USANA Health Sciences (USA), vivo Philippines (Philippines), VNPT VinaPhone (Vietnam), Wolters Kluwer CCH (Australia), and Yiyang Communications (China).

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.

"The eighth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year's winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 14 July."

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 14 July awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com.

