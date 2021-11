Winners announced for The 4th Global Corporate Sustainability Award (GCSA) Sustainability Reporting Award in 2021

TAIPEI, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Global Corporate Sustainability Award (GCSA), organized by Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), recognizes transparent disclosure of ESG information. The sustainability reports are being assessed on the sustainability report and website management. The sustainability reports are being awarded Gold, Silver, and Bronze instead of World Class and Emerging Market categories in prior years.

Award criteria is listed as per GCSA official website:

A total of 31 winners achieved this glory in 2021 from Canada, France, Indonesia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and United States.

Gold Class

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

AU Optronics Corporation

China Airlines Ltd

Delta Electronics, Inc.

E.SUN Financial Holding Co.

Microsoft Corporation

SGS SA

Sinyi Realty Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Silver Class

APP Sinarmas

Banpu PLC

China Steel Corporation

Chunghwa Telecom

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Nanya Technology Corporation

Société Générale

Synopsys, Inc.

Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

United Microelectronics Corporation

Bronze Class

An-Shin Co., Ltd (MOS Burger)

Asia Cement Corporation

CTCI Corporation

Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn)

National Yunlin University Science & Technology

Northland Power Inc.

PT Pertamina (Persero)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

Taiwan Cement Corporation

Taiwan Mobile

USI Corporation

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation

Among these winners, 17 of them achieved GCSA for the first time. National Yunlin University Science & Technology is the only university, Northland Power Inc. is the first Canadian company achieved GCSA. Other first-time winners include ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., APP Sinarmas, Banpu PLC, China Steel Corporation, Chunghwa Telecom, Nanya Technology Corporation, Synopsys, Inc., Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd., United Microelectronics Corporation, An-Shin Co., Ltd (MOS Burger), Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), PT Pertamina (Persero), Taiwan Cement Corporation, USI Corporation, and Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation.

The panel judges for 2021 are listed on the website:

