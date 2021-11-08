TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners announced for Global Corporate Sustainability Award (GCSA) Best Practice Award in 2021. The award recognizes best practices in sustainability, the practices were assessed for Strategies and Objectives, Impacts, Effectiveness, Continuity, Performance and Leadership. A total of 12 winners from France, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Thailand achieved this glory.

Outstanding Practice (Top in the category)

Outstanding Practice were awarded to Far Eastern New Century (World Class) and PT Impack Pratama Industri Tbk (Emerging Market).

Far Eastern New Century (FENC) is awarded for "Total Solution for Circular Economy – FENC's pioneering TopGreen®ChemCycle technology." FENC engaged in research and development of chemical recycling to effectively reduce polyester waste and convert them into the raw materials for producing polyester. The plant launched in 2019, testing for recycling methods such as B2B (Bottle to Bottle), F2F (Fabric to Fabric) and L2L (Label to Label) have been completed. FENC collaborated with global brands such as Coca-Cola and Adidas on R&D and downstream applications to provide a total solution for wastes from the polyester industry. Press release: https://globalcsaward.org/posts/gcsabp2021-06

PT Impack Pratama Industri Tbk is awarded for "Harvest the Power of the Sun - Harnessing the power of solar technology for sustainable agriculture." The project involved installation of solar dryer dome (SDD) and solar table dryer (STD) across 29 provinces in Indonesia. Partnered with Covestro, over 1,000 SDDs were installed regionally, impacting more than 360,000 lives. The installed solar drying products have strengthened the economic growth of underserved communities by turning potential food loss into better quality dehydrated products with higher market value. This program has also enabled smallholder farmers to get access to wider market, sustainable technology and its know-how. Press Release: https://globalcsaward.org/posts/gcsabp2021-09

Great Practices

Great Practice Awards were awarded to 10 projects.

World Class (According to alphabetical order of company names)

L'Oréal green electricity model (L'Oreal Taiwan)

"Social Impact Program" (O-Bank Co., Ltd.)

Deeply Rooted in Communities for a Sustainable Future (Sinyi Realty Inc.)

Emerging Market (According to alphabetical order of company names):

Asia Cement SBTi Action (Asia Cement Corporation)

CHT -- Building Sustainable Low-carbon ICT Supply Chains (Chunghwa Telecom)

Koh Tao , Better Together Crowdfunding Campaign (Krungthai Bank)

, Better Together Crowdfunding Campaign MEA E-FIX : home electrical service with professional electricians from the community (Metropolitan Electricity Authority)

Bank BTPN Health Cadre: Senior citizen engagement in health education (PT Bank BTPN Tbk)

Gampong Berdaya Tampur Paloh (The Empower Gampung Paloh Program) (Subholding Upstream Pertamina)

An atypical sustainable project on industrial communication, social collaboration and community revitalization - TCC DAKA Industrial Eco Park (Taiwan Cement Corporation)

