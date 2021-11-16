Winners announced for Global Corporate Sustainability Award (GCSA) Special Award for Pandemic Response in 2021

TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 outbreak worldwide in 2020 caused an unprecedented impact globally, the impact continues in 2021. Amid these uncertainties, businesses and organizations continued working towards sustainability. The special award, presented by Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy, recognizes outstanding initiatives in responding to the pandemic while reflecting upon United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), these practices contribute to prevention, protection, and mitigation of impacts.

GCSA Special Award for Pandemic Response has is awarded to 9 companies from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and United States, in 2021 as below (Listed in alphabetical order of participant's company name).

Answering Covid-19 Challenge with 180 Years of Love (A.S. Watson Group (HK) Limited)

Innovation of Pandemic-Safe Life and Corporate Competitiveness (AU Optronics Corporation)

Comprehensive COVID-19 Smart Epidemic Prevention Strategy and Results (Chang Gung Medical Foundation)

Vanguard of National Epidemic Prevention – ICT Epidemic Prevention to Safeguard Taiwan Behind the Scenes (Chunghwa Telecom)

Anti-pandemic Innovations – uniting against the pandemic and safeguarding global citizens (Far Eastern New Century)

HPE COVID-19 RESPONSE (HPE HERE TO HELP) (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Building a Complete Epidemic Prevention Network and Becoming a Stable Force of Society (Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn))

Medical Diplomacy: a promise across 1,500 miles during COVID-19 pandemic ( Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital)

Trade-Van has used smart anti-epidemic technology to protect the health of the people in Taiwanese (TRADE-VAN Information Services Co.)

GCSA Special Award for Pandemic Response is being evaluated by 3 panelists from different countries with backgrounds in sustainability, life science, and healthcare services include: