Winners Announced in the Seventh Annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners in the 2022 (seventh annual) Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, an international competition, were announced today. The awards recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.



Among the organizations with the most Stevie-winning nominations are IBM, worldwide (27 Gold, Silver, and Bronze wins), Tata Consultancy Services, worldwide (23), Enerjisa Enerji, Turkey (21), Bank of America, USA (18), Cathay United Bank, Taiwan (10), Globe Telecom, Inc., Philippines (10), MİGROS, Turkey (10), Abu Dhabi Customs, United Arab Emirates (8), DHL Global Forwarding, Germany (8), Sabanci Holding, Turkey (8), İGA (İstanbul Grand Airport), Turkey (7), Megaphone, Australia (7), and NEQSOL HOLDING, Azerbaijan (7).

Visit www.StevieAwards.com/HR for a full list of winners by category.

Next week two Grand (“best of show”) Stevie Award winners will be announced. One will go to the nomination that received the highest average score from the judges. The other, for Organization of the Year, will go to the entrant with the most award points earned in the competition.

The Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be celebrated during an awards banquet on September 17 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Tickets for the event are now on sale.

More than 950 nominations from organizations in 26 nations were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories, sponsored by HiBob, were determined by a unique blending of the average scores of the professional judges and more than 80,000 votes by the general public.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories include:

Employer of the Year

HR Achievements

HR Individual Awards

HR Team Categories

Solution Provider Awards

COVID-19 Response

More than 50 New Product & Service Categories

Thought Leadership

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs including the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards®.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About HiBob

HiBob is a modern HR platform designed for modern business. HiBob's intuitive and data-driven platform, ‘Bob’, was built for the way people work today: globally, remotely, and collaboratively. Since its launch in late 2015, HiBob has achieved consecutive triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth and become the HR platform of choice for more than 2,500 modern, midsize, and multinational companies who understand that a powerful, agile HR tech suite is mission critical and a key driver of organizational success. Dynamic companies across the globe such as Cazoo, Gong, Hopin, Monzo, Happy Socks, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia rely upon Bob to help HR and managers connect, engage, develop and retain top talent. For more information about HiBob, visit www.hibob.com.

