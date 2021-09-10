Winners of HK$1 million in prizes including a Tesla Model 3 in the Goodman #goodshot Vaccination Lucky Draw announced

Goodman attracted over one million entries to its HK$1 million #goodshot Vaccination Lucky Draw, helping drive a recent surge in the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty winners were today announced by Goodman on the #goodshot Lucky Draw website and by notices published in The Standard and Sing Tao Daily newspapers.



Kristoffer Harvey, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China, Goodman Group congratulated Mr. Lui, the grand prize winner of the #goodshot Lucky Draw.

Prizes were purchased from Goodman's customers in Hong Kong including the grand prize of a Tesla Model 3 Long Range valued at over HK$600,000 which aligns with Goodman's commitment to sustainability and the environment.

Paul McGarry, Head of Asia, Goodman Group, said: "The lucky draw was a great opportunity to support the Government's vaccination drive. We were really encouraged by the number of entries, which kept growing each week, to over one million, corresponding with a surge in the vaccination rate in Hong Kong."

The brand new Tesla Model 3 Long Range was won by Mr. Lui, who said, "I got vaccinated to protect myself, my loved ones and my fellow citizens. I will continue to encourage others to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Getting vaccinated helps our community reach herd immunity and return to normal. I live a low-carbon lifestyle and now owning an electric vehicle takes my carbon-footprint reduction to a whole new level. I can now drive more and worry less about harmful emissions. Thank you Goodman!"

All winners are required to redeem their prizes on or before 31 October 2021.

About Goodman

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist fund managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Goodman's global property expertise, integrated own+develop+manage customer service offering and significant fund management platform ensures it creates innovative property solutions that meet the individual requirements of its customers, while seeking to deliver long-term returns for investors.

For more information please visit www.goodman.com

