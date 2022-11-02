Winners of the Wine Pinnacle Awards 2022 recognised at Resorts World Sentosa

Results for the 18 categories were announced at the highly-anticipated celebration of prestige and innovation.

Technical Committee Members of the Wine Pinnacle Awards 2022 presented by Resorts World Sentosa.

From left to right: Oz Clarke, Doug Frost MW & MS, Jeannie Cho Lee MW, Kenichi Ohashi MW, Andreas Larsson.

A Celebration of Excellence

WINE PINNACLE AWARDS 2022 WINNERS

2008 Louis Roederer, Cristal Millésimé Brut

1999 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, La Tâche Grand Cru Monopole

1996 Château Latour

2001 Giacomo Conterno, Monfortino Barolo Riserva DOCG

2004 Tenuta San Guido, Sassicaia Bolgheri

2018 Château Margaux, Pavillon Blanc du Château Margaux, Bordeaux, France

2019, Joh. Jos. Prum, Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Auslese, Mosel, Germany

2019 Domaine Bonneau du Martray, Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru

2018 Leeuwin Estate, Art Series Chardonnay, Margaret River, Australia

2018 Ridge Vineyards, Monte Bello, Santa Cruz Mountains, USA

2018 Tolpuddle Vineyard, Pinot Noir, Tasmania, Australia

2016 Château Rayas, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, France

2010 Vega Sicilia, Unico Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain

2019 Joh. Jos. Prüm, Riesling Wehlener Sonnenuhr, Mosel, Germany

2019 Domaine Jean Foillard, Morgon, Beaujolais, France

2020 Château Miraval, Côtes de Provence Rosé, Provence, France

Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Alsace, France

Barbara Banke, Chairman and Proprietor of Jackson Family Wines

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 November 2022 - The prestigious black-tie soirée, the Wine Pinnacle Awards Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony 2022 celebrated 18 winners of the second edition of Wine Pinnacle Awards presented by Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). The most coveted title of 'Technical Committee's Choice' was presented unanimously to Barbara Banke, Chairman and Proprietor of Jackson Family Wines.The distinguished event at RWS Resorts World Ballroom in Singapore hosted nearly 500 leading figures and luminaries in the wine world which included distinguished winemakers, top wine professionals, and wine enthusiasts. The much-awaited celebration was the finale of a five-day programme that featured exclusive wine dinners, masterclasses, and a two-day symposium.Mr Tan Hee Teck, CEO of Resorts World Sentosa, said "It's a pleasure to see a great variety of guests from all over the world represented here tonight. The diversity on display – both in terms of attendees and the geographical origin of the nominees – beautifully demonstrates the dedication of Wine Pinnacle Awards to celebrating diversity, inclusivity, and excellence. Leading a business, let alone a vintage, to triumph can be an uphill battle, and, as such, we are eager to shine the spotlight on the commitment, ability, and sheer hard work of our deserving nominees and winners. I wish them the best of luck for the future and congratulate them on their win in these prestigious awards."The 18 winners were celebrated while guests enjoyed an exquisite eight-hands, four-course collaboration dinner, by four internationally renowned chefs: chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier (2 Michelin stars, Maison Dunand Bangkok), chef Cedric Vongerichten (Wayan, New York), chef Guillaume Galliot (3 Michelin stars, Caprice Hong Kong) and chef Olivier Bellin (2 Michelin stars, L'Auberge des Glazicks). Each course was meticulously paired with exceptional wines from Domaine de Montille, Château Léoville-Las Cases, and Weingut Joh. Jos. Prüm.The full list of winners can be found in the Annex.

