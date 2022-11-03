Wipro launches new financial services consulting capability in India

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the launch of a new financial services advisory capability in India. Capco, a Wipro company, will supplement Wipro's presence in the Indian financial services sector through its business in Mumbai to jointly offer end-to-end transformation services for this sector.

The value of the Indian consulting market is estimated to be $8.6 billion, of which financial services accounts for an estimated $2.95 billion*. In partnership with Wipro, Capco will offer strategic advisory and consulting capabilities to Indian financial services firms that are on their digitization journey. Towards this, Capco will leverage Wipro's India presence, relationships, scale, and proven expertise in providing a comprehensive suite of digital transformation services.

Anis Chenchah, CEO of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited, said: "Capco's financial services consulting expertise in India aims to accelerate our clients' end-to-end transformation journeys. I am confident that the joint forces of Wipro and Capco will play an important role in the industry's next phase of innovation. It enriches our full spectrum of capabilities, ensuring we are well positioned to help our clients realize their growth ambitions."

Lance Levy, CEO of Capco and Executive Sponsor of Wipro's Financial Services business, said: "I am delighted to introduce Capco's financial services advisory capability in India. We will combine our deep domain expertise around digital banking and insurance, data and cloud transformation, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity together with Wipro's scale and extensive delivery to offer a fresh and dynamic, end-to-end, transformational experience for our most important clients."

About Wipro Limited