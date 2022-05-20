WIR Group - Salim Group Strategic Partnership for the Development of Metaverse

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital era poses challenges to businesses which requires them to not only have a pool of excellent talents but also support from advanced technology to excel in the domestic and global competition. WIR Group – the pioneer of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology company in Southeast Asia – rose to the challenge by establishing a joint venture with Salim Group to develop a metaverse platform that will help them maintain their business leadership and competitiveness, and at the same time driving the development of the metaverse platform in Indonesia. MoU for this strategic partnership was signed by Michel Budi Wirjatmo, President Director of WIR Group and Axton Salim, Executive Director of Salim Group.



Michel Budi Wirjatmo, President Director of WIR Group and Axton Salim, Executive Director of Salim Group, just signed the MoU to develop a metaverse platform.

"We see that our partnership with WIR Group will bring us great opportunities for the growth and development of our business in the future. Through the adoption of the metaverse platform, we can explore the potentials and business opportunities that are unimaginable before," said Axton.

Michel Budi Wirjatmo, President Director of WIR Group thanked Salim Group for its trust to collaborate and establish a joint venture with WIR Group, and underlined WIR Group's commitment to keeping the trust by presenting leading technology solutions based on the company's expertise and experience in developing metaverse technologies that have been recognized in many countries.

"We have the capability to build and develop virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI) that will support Salim Group in entering the borderless digital era through the metaverse technology that we are developing," said Michel Budi.

Michel added that the borderless metaverse world will not only improve business efficiency and effectiveness, but it will also bring fresh opportunities. However, specific ways are needed to navigate users in interacting and benefiting from the opportunities in the metaverse.

"With our expertise and experience in building and developing metaverse technology since 2009 to complete thousands of projects in the US, Germany, Spain, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Myanmar, WIR Group is confident in assisting the industry, including Salim Group, to enter and explore the metaverse world, to make innovations and breakthroughs, and to optimize every opportunity," concluded Michel.