Wireless Vital Sign Monitoring Rapid Response Team/Unplanned ICU Study Released

With medical science and hospital practices constantly developing, it is difficult to know which techniques and devices provide the most benefit until after they have been tested in practical situations. The new study compiles evidence using a before-and-after study of a university hospital in the Netherlands.

Published in the British Journal of Anesthesia, the results include the outcomes of thousands of patients over several years. The recently released study shows that the number of unplanned ICU admissions, as well as the number of rapid response team calls, were significantly higher during the period without continuous wireless vital sign monitors.

The continuous vital sign monitoring devices displayed patient data on the device itself and wirelessly on monitors set up at the nurse stations and lunchrooms, this allowed medical staff to frequently be made aware of patient issues before the patients had time to destabilize to where they required emergency measures. In a high percentage of cases, the need for emergency intervention was preceded by an alarm through the monitoring systems.

The monitoring devices continuously and non-invasively track each patient’s blood pressure, SpO2, heart rate, pulse rate, skin temperature, respiration rate, and ECG. The monitors also include posture information and detect falls or arrhythmias.

Unlike traditional patient monitoring devices, they are not attached to large machines and allow patients to maintain their mobility both in their rooms and throughout the hospital. The devices have a monitor that attaches to your patient’s wrist, and several sensors that attach to their thumb, shoulder, and chest.

An excerpt from the study reads: “The principal finding of this study was that continuous monitoring of patient vital signs using wearable monitoring technology linked wirelessly to hospital systems was associated with a reduction in unplanned ICU admissions and rapid response team calls. The continuous monitoring intervention was also associated with a reduction in the number of rapid response team calls which resulted in admission to ICU.“

Sotera Wireless is a San Diego, CA-based healthcare technology company dedicated to producing the most accurate, comprehensive wearable monitoring system in the industry. The ViSi Mobile System enables ICU-level continuous monitoring to the general ward and beyond. The system is a wearable platform that continuously monitors all patient vital signs (Pulse Rate, Heart Rate (3 ECG Lead and 5 ECG Lead), SpO2, cNIBP (Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure), MAP, Respiration Rate, Skin Temperature, Posture, Fall Detection, and Life-Threatening Arrhythmias (AFIB, AFIB RVR, VFIB, Asystole) and wirelessly communicates data to clinicians. System alerts can be tailored to notify clinicians of fluctuations that signal deterioration in a patient’s health.

