Wisecard to offer biometric payment cards built on Zwipe Pay platform across the Asia Pacific Region

OSLO, Norway and HONG KONG, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisecard Technology and Zwipe are pleased to confirm their partnership to bring biometric payment cards to consumers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) Region. Wisecard is one of the world's largest suppliers of turnkey personalization solutions serving more than 150 financial institutions and 50 card personalization bureaus in more than 60 countries worldwide. Zwipe is a leading innovator in the biometric smart card industry with market leading biometric payment card platform, Zwipe Pay.

Elaborating on the partnership, Kevin Yi, Vice President-Business Development at Wisecard said, "Wisecard has been at the forefront of payment technologies for over ten years. Partnering with Zwipe, a well-known leader in biometric card technology, enables us to offer revolutionary solutions to our customers, banks and card personalization bureaus. Wisecard recognizes the significant benefits that biometric payment cards bring to consumers and issuers alike. With the Zwipe Pay platform we now have the maturity and reliability to make it a reality".

As part of this partnership agreement, the parties have agreed to execute joint sales and marketing initiatives, backed with a strong technology collaboration where Wisecard will deliver pre-built personalization scripts for Zwipe Pay biometric payment cards ensuring much faster and smoother implementation for banks and card personalization bureaus.

Claus Hansen, Vice President, Sales and Business Development for Zwipe in APAC said: "Partnering with Wisecard greatly strengthens the global delivery and implementation ecosystem of biometric payment cards built on our platform, across the APAC region and also beyond. Together we will bring next generation biometric payment cards to card personalization bureaus, smart card manufacturers, payment processors and issuers."

About Wisecard:

Wisecard has been dedicated to building a safe and trusted digital world through the development of smart card technology and payment solutions. Wisecard is committed to becoming the world's leading provider of secure payment service solutions, adhering to the customers' needs, and delivering easy plug-in and user-friendly solutions for banks and financial institutions. With the team of Wisecard, we are extending our service and solutions from software development and professional project management.

Visit www.wisecardtech.com/ for further information or contact us: info@wisecardtech.com

About Zwipe

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to make convenience safe and secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for payment and physical & logical access control and identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence.

To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com For further information please contact: André Løvestam, CEO, +47 93 43 69 52 info@zwipe.com

