WiseGate Capitals Won EMDO Best Service Provider for Good Service

On December 4, WiseGate Capitals, an international private equity asset management firm, was named Best Service Provider at the EMDO Finance Awards 2022. This means that WiseGate Capitals' quality service is widely recognized in the international market and anchors the company's business operations in the new financial era.

One of the most anticipated events of the year, the EMDO Financial Awards, co-hosted by Europe and the United States and held in the presence of more than 300 senior talents in the fields of finance, wealth and asset management, aims to recognize companies with outstanding performance in the financial industry and to set the tone to regulate and highlight the good ethos of the industry.

WiseGate Capitals won the award may provide new ideas for asset management services. WiseGate Capitals, an international private equity fund founded in late 2017 by Brent Cunningham in the United States, which invests in global financial markets and has offices in multiple countries around the world and builds a more diverse and personalized consumption scenario for customers.

The WiseGate Capitals team is comprised mostly of technology experts from well-known Internet companies in various fields, including funds management, information security, mathematics, and finance, and has not only strong technical capabilities, but also excellent research capabilities to continuously improve technology to provide the most advanced customer experience.

It also has 27,600 members with multi-lingual support customer service ready to help customers 24/7, providing a quality financial services experience that is easier, more convenient and more efficient.

Not only that, WiseGate Capitals also provides an automated and highly transparent online service solution with an intelligent digital matching process that helps businesses from the time funds are committed to the time they arrive. The service efficiency is enhanced by using big data to complete quantitative program transactions in historical backtest data calculations, allowing efficient capital increases to take place under management control.

With over 5 years of active experience in the financial industry, WiseGate Capitals, one of the world's leading asset management companies, has grown in popularity and recognition in the international market, gained over 100,000 clients and is trusted by traders in over 120 countries, and has a promising future ahead!

