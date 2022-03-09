Wish The 2020 Asia Pacific (Taiwan) Diamond Cup Trader Competition Held By (US) Sycamore Ventures A Complete Success

TAIPEI, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2022, the Asia Pacific (Taiwan) "Diamond Cup Trader" real stock trading competition held by (US) Sycamore Ventures will kick off soon. The four final contestants will scramble for luxury cars and high-salary posts.

"Diamond Cup Trader" real stock trading competition is sponsored by (US) Sycamore Ventures and co-organized by Sycamore Ventures Asia Pacific (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. Nearly 1,000 senior investors participated in the competition, and now the competition has reached the most critical stage of four to three. The competition aims to provide an education platform for investors to intuitively understand securities trading, investment direction, investment risks, and real trading.

The ranking rules are determined by overall revenue and off-site voting. The prizes are as follows:

The first prize is BMW 7 Series sedan, the second BMW 5 Series sedan, and the third BMW 3 Series sedan. The top three winners will receive a terminal gift of research and service from Mingde No.1 Institution sponsored by Sycamore Ventures. In addition, the voters of the champion lecturer will also have a chance to win a terminal gift of research and service from Mingde No.1 Institution sponsored by Sycamore Ventures.

After strict selection, the four contestants, Li Xiangping, Fan Weike, Lin Feng, and Hou Licheng, stand out on the final stage of four to three. The initial capital amount of this competition is $5 million per person. This competition mainly assesses the operation techniques of each trader on the combination of medium and short term in the process of trading, the experience of predicting the increase and decrease of the leading, and the ability to control the trend of sector rotation.

After the "Diamond Cup Trader" real stock trading competition, whoever wins the first place will be employed as a professional fund manager by (US) Sycamore Ventures, operating $100 million trading account of Mingde No.1 Fund, accounting for the operation of Mingde No.1 Fund, and getting 10% of the annual profits as a dividend. Whoever wins second place will get $50 million under trading permission and 10% of the annual profits as a dividend.