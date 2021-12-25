WitLink celebrates its continuous growth, comes to introduce Christmas Bonus Pool & $100k WAI Rewards To Celebrate this Festive Season.

WitLink is offering a 100% purchase bonus for the Christmas period.

—

WitLink is offering a 100% purchase bonus on purchases of all amounts for a limited time during this festive season, together with $100,000 WAI rewards up for grabs by the top 10 well-performing Witlicians during this period.

Activity Rules:

Activity period:

2021-12-23 01:00 AM (UTC) - 2022-1-3 11:59 PM (UTC)

$100k WAI Reward Rules:

• Repost this Good news.

• Follow Witlink on all social media platforms as you can.

• Comment and confirm as a verified KYC,ed WitLink token holder before the end of the promotion period.

• This offer is available to all new and existing users.

• Reaching this milestone will grant you a qualification in the final draw.

• 10 winners will be picked by witlink team, each receiving $10k WAI

• All rewards will be distributed within 1 week after the activity ends.

EACH winner will be eligible to receive up to $10,000 in WAI to be used to celebrate this festive season with their loved ones.

WitLink AI has a utility token with the symbol "WAI." The WAI Token is an Ethereum based token under ERC-20 standard, designed to route the Witlink platform’s marketplace, WitLink Learn, WitLink Computing, and pre-built solution.

WitlinkAI is a platform dedicated to the enhancement and promotion of AI talent, helping enterprises hire the right talent without the overhead costs. The WAI token will be created as a major currency in which community participants use to cash in and out of transactions taking place on the platform. The number of WAI tokens issued is fixed and no more tokens can be ever issued, which is guaranteed by the WAI Token Smart Contract.

Be a part of the future with WitLink. Register here to purchase tokens

https://witlink.ai/ico/public/register

Social Links

Telegram English: https://t.me/WitLinkAI

Telegram Korea: https://t.me/WitLinkAI_Chat_KOR

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/witlinkai

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/witlinkai/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Moc733I0Rv0

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WitlinkA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Witlink-109838827603990

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/witlinkai/_saved/

Contact Info:

Name: WitLink

Email: Send Email

Organization: WitLink

Website: https://witlink.ai

Release ID: 89057917