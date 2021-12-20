WIWYNN ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST OVERSEAS RACK SERVER INTEGRATION PLANT IN JOHOR, MALAYSIA

Setting up in Johor to fulfill the growing demand of information center in Southeast Asia region, with more than 500 job opportunities created to the locals

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn, a Taiwan-based innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for hyperscale data centres, today officially expanded its footprint to Southeast Asia through its announcement on server rack integration plant development in Johor, Malaysia, being their first self-built overseas station in APAC region. The ground-breaking ceremony has been held at Senai airport city, Johor.

Wiwynn's business has been growing rapidly and has built a close partnership with world-leading cloud service providers. It has achieved an impressive growth of USD 1billion in 2016 and further recorded USD 6.3billion in 2020, showing its strong performance. As the rack system integrator for hyperscale data centres, Wiwynn has shipped server racks to more than 350 data centres globally. The expansion of this server rack integration plant in Johor marks the significant move of the company's first self-build overseas presence.

In the future, the Malaysian plant will not only serve the demand from the neighbouring data centres but will also be positioned as Wiwynn's service centre in the APAC region. 'The demand for cloud services in Southeast Asia has grown rapidly in recent years. Many cloud service providers have built data centers here and brought huge opportunities for cloud IT infrastructure. The new addition of our Malaysian plant is not only because we identified the business potential here, but also the breakthrough of our global manufacturing strategy. We will follow the highest Gold standard of Green Building Index (GBI) technology and implement smart manufacturing technologies in the new site to show our commitment to a sustainable environment and operation,' said Robin Wang, Wiwynn's Vice President of Supply Chain and Manufacturing.

The GBI is Malaysia's industry recognised green rating tool for green buildings that can provide energy savings and sustainable business development. Wiwynn's new plant will be built with the highest Gold certified standard which believe will be the highest benchmark set in the market. The implementation of smart factory system will further shape Wiwynn's leading position amongst others in the industry.

The launch of the plant will create more than 500 job opportunities to the locals in Johor. 'We are excited to have Wiwynn investing in Senai, Johor. With the new plant, the local talents here will be benefited by the job opportunities created, especially when more Malaysians have decided to move back from Singapore after the lockdown' said Tuan Haji Natazha Bin Hariss, Yang Dipertua of MPKU (Kulai Municipal Council).

'We are glad that Wiwynn has chosen Senai Airport City as their 1st stop for asia pacific expansion, based on the strategic location and leveraging on our plug and play development model which will enable Wiwynn to accelerate their development timeline', said Gan Seng Keong, Chief Executive Officer at Senai Airport City.

The server rack integration plant is set to be completed in 2023. For more info, please visit https://www.wiwynn.com

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high-quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We aggressively invest in next generation technologies for workload optimization and best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). As an OCP (Open Compute Project) solution provider and platinum member, Wiwynn actively participates in advanced computing and storage system designs while constantly implementing the benefits of OCP into traditional data centers.