Wiwynn Enables Boosted Performance for Cloud and Edge by Unveiling New Server Fleet

Performance boost with built-in AI and security, supporting next-gen I/O and memory across the entire released servers

TAIPEI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, today introduces its novel servers with a brand-new Intel platform to address burgeoning demands spanning from the cloud to the intelligent edge.

Wiwynn architected the next generation edge and cloud computing platforms, ES200, SV310G4 and SV5100G4, with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor (codename: Ice Lake). The novel Intel platform is a balanced architecture, delivering higher per-core performance with up to 40 cores per processor. Combining with built-in AI acceleration, hardware-based security capabilities, and the supports of PCIe Gen4, DDR4/3200 memory, and the latest Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series, Wiwynn designed optimized computing solutions to unleash the possibilities across diverse set of workloads.

Wiwynn® ES200 is a short depth 2U dual socket MEC server. It is designed with flexible configurations and is NEBS-3 compliant to address various edge applications and environment conditions. ES200 supports storage modules composed of EDSFF or U.2 SSD, two OCP NIC 3.0 cards, as well as up to six extra PCIe Gen4 slots for expansion. With the flexibility of storage and accelerator options, plus the built-in Intel Deep Learning Boost, ES200 is perfect for diverse edge applications, such as video processing, data analytics and AI inference.

Wiwynn's SV310G4 and SV5100G4 are two cloud optimized servers. Both are designed with front I/O for easy maintenance which is trendy in modern cloud data centers. SV310G4 is a 1U dual-socket server with 32 DDR4 DIMMs supporting up to 16 Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series modules. The powerful in-memory computing capability is ideal for data analytics and web applications with boosted performance. SV5100G4, a 1U dual-socket server, evolved from the OCP Project Olympus with integrated rack management. It supports six on-board M.2 SSD and two extendable storage modules of up to eight M.2 SSD. The flexible and powerful system is perfect to optimize for multiple XaaS applications.

"We are aggressively investing resources into the booming opportunities from cloud to edge fueled by AI and 5G," said Dr. Sunlai Chang, President of Wiwynn Corporation. "It is exciting to introduce the new Wiwynn Ice Lake server fleet with Intel. Together, we equip data centers with optimized IT infrastructure which addresses increased challenges and opens possibilities to the fast-growing applications in both cloud and edge.

"The latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platforms offer significantly more general compute performance, built-in acceleration of AI and cryptography, and security capabilities that open up new ways to help protect and unlock value from data," said Jason Grebe, Corporate Vice President of the Cloud & Enterprise Solutions Group at Intel. "The incredible performance and versatility of these new platforms, delivered by leaders like Wiwynn, will form the foundation for innovative use cases and services, from cloud to edge."

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high-quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We aggressively invest in next generation technologies for workload optimization and best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). As an OCP (Open Compute Project) solution provider and platinum member, Wiwynn actively participates in advanced computing and storage system designs while constantly implementing the benefits of OCP into traditional data centers.

For more information, please visit Wiwynn website or contact sales@wiwynn.com

