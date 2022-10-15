Wiwynn to Exhibit Holistic Server Building Blocks at OCP Global Summit 2022

Enabling workload optimization for computing and storage from cloud to edge

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for data centers, announced to exhibit of its technology building blocks for cloud and edge computing, which are designed and inspired by Open Compute Project (OCP) at the OCP Global Summit 2022.

Wiwynn will present multiple platform technologies to address the diverse demand for the balanced core to memory and core to IO. Wiwynn offers unmatched computing power with the 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors based SV7000G5 for the cloud, while EP102 is for the edge. On the other hand, AMD and Ampere-based solutions are ready for high-core-count cloud applications. In addition, SV600G2 is designed with OAM-based Habana® Gaudi®2 to provide extraordinary AI training throughput performance.

On storage, Wiwynn will showcase the upcoming SV7000G4 (OCP Grand Canyon). This versatile storage can be configured for warm or cold storage usage. The upgraded Broadcom SAS-4 24Gbps interface doubles the interconnection bandwidth and ensures high throughput for demanding storage access.

Wiwynn also actively participates in OCP working groups of hardware management, Open System Firmware (OSF), Open Accelerator Infrastructure (OAI), and advanced cooling solutions. Wiwynn will exhibit the innovative Datacenter Secure Control Module (DC-SCM) and the advanced memory technology Compute Express Link (CXL). For open firmware, Wiwynn successfully implemented OSF on OCP Yosemite V3 Server with Meta, Intel and 9elements last year and will showcase the latest OSF implementation progress for the next-generation OCP Yosemite system this time.

To confront the rising ASIC power and the urge for sustainable data centers, Wiwynn continues to invest in advanced thermal solutions with air, cold-plate, and immersion cooling. The cold-plate liquid cooling solution for OAI server, developed with OCP OAI Cooling Group for future OAM, will be showcased. There will be a live demonstration of two-phase immersion cooling, collaborated by Wiwynn, 3M, and LiquidStack.

"We are committed to the vibrant OCP community and excited to see it thriving. In addition to the exhibition, we will also present our advanced technology achievements in Engineering Workshops, Experience Center, and Future Technologies Symposium. We expect to ignite more innovations through the open discussion and contribute to the sustainable and highly efficient data centers," said Emily Hong, Wiwynn's Vice Chairman and CEO.

