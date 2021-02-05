Wiz.AI boosts virtual telco, Zero1, with its conversational AI technology

Revolutionary voice AI technology enhances customer engagement at scale

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore based start-up, Wiz.AI, is proud to announce its latest partnership with Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Zero1. The implementation of Wiz.AI's conversational Talkbots has allowed Zero1 to not only automate outbound calls from their call centre, it has also enabled the telco to engage with its customer base at scale.

Now, Zero1's customers can interact with Wiz.AI's Talkbot to immediately address their queries at any time of the day.



Talkbots, or conversational voice artificial intelligence, are virtual customer service representatives, powered by Wiz.AI's proprietary artificial intelligence technology. The Talkbots can understand each unique conversation in the caller's natural spoken language, incorporate unique nuances from human speech and reply in a hyper-realistic human-like localised accent that ensures customer experience is not compromised. When further assistance is required, the Talkbots will redirect the calls to the next available human agent.

The automation of Zero1's outbound customer engagement has increased the response rate at nearly four times of a customer service representative, without compromising on the customer interaction.

"We are excited to be working with Zero1 to enhance their customer engagement. Our proprietary conversational voice AI framework helps organisations increase their efficiency by automating routine rule-based tasks, allowing the human agent to focus on more complex customer issues. Our Talkbots are continuously evolving and improving their accuracy in recognising the various consumers' needs with every call. In addition, our conversational AI framework can be deployed quickly and tailored according to different requirements in different industries. The possibilities are endless with conversational Talkbots," said Jennifer Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Wiz.AI.

"Wiz.AI's in-depth customer engagement data has allowed us to proactively engage with our customer base with urgent queries that they might have particularly during recent uncertain times. With Wiz.AI's Outreach Talkbot, we can reach out and reassure our customers that we are constantly hearing their needs," added Stuart Tan, CEO and founder of Zero1.

Each call is recorded and automatically categorised according to the customers' call intention and interest levels. With this new depth of customer data, Zero1 is able to categorise customers into different groups and deliver hyper-personalised customer outreach based on their specific needs and levels of interest.

Wiz.AI's Talkbots are highly adaptable and customisable, allowing them to deliver automated conversations for a multitude of business applications across industries. Wiz.AI has also built a global competitive advantage by being able to localise its speech recognition to the language and accent of its users. The start-up's Talkbot system currently supports languages including English, Mandarin, Singlish and Bahasa Indonesia.

About Wiz.AI

Wiz.AI is revolutionizing the customer service industry by using Voice Artificial Intelligence to digitalise the process of inbound and outbound calls. Wiz.AI helps companies engage with their customers at scale with hyper-realistic Talkbots that can communicate effectively with customers using natural spoken language.



The company has a sizable portfolio of clients ranging from industries such as telecommunication and ecommerce to banks, insurance and finance. Wiz.AI's technologies have empowered clients to effectively engage with their customers at scale and to shift from a reactive customer engagement experience to a proactive one with clear returns on investment for their businesses.

About Zero1

Zero1 Pte Ltd was founded in 2017 as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) licensed by the Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore. Its vision is to become a major regional mobile service provider offering unparalleled value to its customers with its unlimited mobile data plan and competitive pricing. Zero1 aims to achieve this through strategic partnership as well as innovative and disruptive use of state-of-the-art technologies. In March 2018, Zero1 launched an unlimited mobile data service at only $19.00 -- the first truly unlimited data service in Singapore, thus setting the scene for more such services to follow. Today Zero1 has over 100,000 subscribers signed up in Singapore. It is establishing a regional presence in S.E. Asia.