Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon Announces COVID-19 Protect & Respond Enterprise Solution Comprehensive, stand-alone new solution with fast deployment model gives organizations the tools they need to manage real-time COVID-19 response GlobeNewswire July 28, 2020

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business and global leader in Integrated Risk, Operational Risk and Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Management software, today announces the launch of its COVID-19 Protect & Respond solution.

Protect & Respond is an off-the-shelf product for all large enterprises seeking an agile, all-encompassing tool to manage the new processes that ongoing COVID-19 management demands. This new solution, the most comprehensive on the market today, was created specifically to enable organizations to protect their workforce and their business, giving them the power to effectively and quickly respond to changes and cases in a pandemic era.

Enablon COVID-19 Protect & Respond spans multiple key processes and procedures across health, safety, risk and compliance. It is a centralized system that can respond to quickly changing COVID-19 requirements and is accessible to an organization’s entire workforce through mobile apps. Designed for fast deployment, it can be fully live with minimal setup on the customer’s part in as quickly as two to three weeks, significantly reducing the typical IT deployment process length. Key to this efficiency is the embedded content, which is designed to bring a standardized set of targeted processes to any site with minimal set-up.

Features include:

Standard out-of-the-box content built based on OSHA, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidance

Incident form templates that can be easily adapted if needed

Employee self-assessment and online COVID-19 case reporting, offering constant monitoring of overall workforce health

Advanced mobile functionality allowing users to carry out behavior-based safety observations to ensure adoption of controls and capture non-conformances

Policy management together with compliance tasking, mobile audits and inspections

Global action plans to manage any ad-hoc issues as well as corrective and preventative actions

At-a-glance status dashboards that display insights in real-time along with critical trends and data

Manage private and sensitive data securely

“There is no organization operating today that hasn’t felt the impact of COVID-19,” said Noelle Harvey, Senior Director of Product at Enablon. “Human Resources, EHS, Risk Management and General Counsel leaders newly tasked with collaboration while controlling the spread of infection need expertise they can trust. When creating this COVID-19 solution, we worked diligently to build the most comprehensive offering on the market, so that customers are fully prepared to face the many safety and risk challenges the pandemic brings. We are confident that Enablon COVID-19 Protect & Respond will address these current obstacles, and also the customer as their needs for future use cases evolve.”

The Protect & Respond product is available now. For more information about Protect & Respond, visit https://enablon.com/solutions/covid-19-protect-respond.

Protect & Respond is the second COVID-specific solution released by Enablon to help organizations respond to the crisis. In March, Enablon launched a bundle of free COVID-19 offerings integrated within the software for existing customers.

