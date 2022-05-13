Wolters Kluwer Hong Kong announces collaboration with BDO Hong Kong on Practical Content Solution through the Hong Kong Master Tax Guide

HONG KONG, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Hong Kong is pleased to announce a collaboration with BDO Hong Kong for local specialized content for our flagship product – the Hong Kong Master Tax Guide.

Through the collaboration, Wolters Kluwer Hong Kong and BDO Hong Kong bring together a deep integration of expertise in innovative technologies and thought leadership in taxation to help tax and accounting professionals get the critical information they need to work more quickly and efficiently.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with BDO Hong Kong, a trusted market leader and adviser in taxation, to share their deep domain expertise and expert industry insights. Together with BDO Hong Kong we look forward to continuing to drive growth of this profession in the region." said Dr. Li Jiang, Deputy General Manager of Wolters Kluwer China. "Tax & accounting professionals rely on our publications, professional content delivered via our advanced technology tax & accounting online research platform, as well as other digital solutions to navigate the complex tax landscape and support their digital transformation journey, more importantly, to make a better decision. Through this partnership with BDO Hong Kong, we can leverage our tax and technology expertise and BDO's thought leadership in the professional accounting industry and drive more value for our clients."

"It is my pleasure to announce the partnership with Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of professional information, software solutions and services. By sharing our broad industry experiences and in-depth knowledge in taxation which is one of the core professional services that BDO provides to our clients, we believe this great collaboration could enhance the tax profession in Hong Kong, echoing one of our core values - People helping people achieve their dreams - to help our people, our clients as well as our community. This is reflected in what we are doing now." Johnson Kong, Managing Director, BDO Hong Kong.

"The Hong Kong Master Tax Guide is a good platform to add value to tax and accounting professionals who need to be well equipped with updates on the latest Hong Kong tax developments as well as post-BEPS international tax changes. We are thrilled to be able to take part in this project, albeit the difficult times that most of the people in Hong Kong and worldwide are now facing. We believe BDO's business and tax insights can help tax and accounting professionals navigate the business and tax challenges as we stand with those who value health and peace." Agnes Cheung, Director and Head of Tax, BDO Hong Kong.

As a trusted resource for tax information, the Hong Kong Master Tax Guide is expertly written to help identify tax planning opportunities and maximize our readers' understanding of all the latest tax law developments and COVID-19 tax relief measures. It provides clear and reliable explanations of tax statutes, judicial decisions, and administrative practices, covering a wide range of topics including profits tax, salaries tax, summary of board of review cases, objection and appeal, transfer pricing, etc.

The Hong Kong Master Tax Guide explores the spectrum of taxation issues in Hong Kong using clear language, worked examples, practical checklists, useful flowcharts and tables. The taxes imposed under the Hong Kong Inland Revenue Ordinance (Cap 112) and the Hong Kong Stamp Duty Ordinance (Cap 117) are examined in detail. The Hong Kong Master Tax Guide is essential for all accountants, tax lawyers, financial advisors, payroll officers, and students preparing for university and professional qualification examinations related to Hong Kong tax.

With various digital solutions and leading titles in taxation, accounting, legal, and compliance, Wolters Kluwer Hong Kong's publications offer one-stop expert information and are available in both print and online formats.

About BDO

BDO Hong Kong was established in 1981 and has over 60 directors and 1,000 staff. It is committed to providing exceptional client services to facilitate businesses growth. Its extensive range of professional services includes audit & assurance, business advisory & outsourcing, risk advisory, specialist advisory and tax. BDO Hong Kong is the member firm of the BDO international network. BDO's global organisation extends across 164 countries and territories, with over 95,000 people working out of 1,713 offices – and they're all working towards one goal: to provide our clients with exceptional service. For the year ended 30 September 2021, revenue of US$11.8 billion was recorded.

For more details, please visit www.bdo.com.hk, follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal & regulatory sectors. Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com.hk/, follow us on LinkedIn